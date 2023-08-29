Vacuum Capacitor Market Size was Valued at US$ 567.8 Million in 2023, and is Predicted to Reach US$ 827.6 Million by 2031 - TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vacuum capacitor market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 827.6 million is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for vacuum capacitors is expected to close at US$592.7 million.
The rapid growth of the telecommunication sector and increasing demand for faster data transmission, broader network coverage, and efficient signal processing is the main factor driving the growth of the vacuum capacitor
Increasing demand for vacuum capacitors in industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, industrial heating, and materials processing for applications that require precise control of RF power and impedance matching.
Increasing demand for high-frequency electronics such as microwave communication systems and satellite technology, drives the demand for RF components like vacuum capacitors.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|US$ 567.8 Mn
|Estimated Value
|US$ 827.6 Mn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|4.4%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|No. of Pages
|163 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|Type, Frequency, Current (A rms), Application, End-use Industry
|Regions Covered
|North America,Latin America,Europe,Asia Pacific,Middle East & Africa
|Companies Covered
|ABB Ltd.,Cixi AnXon Electronic Co., Ltd,Comet Group,FREEL TECH AG,High Hope Int'l INC.,Kintronic Laboratories, Inc.,Kunshan GuoLi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd,LBA Group, Inc.,MEIDENSHA CORPORATION,Richardson Electronics, Ltd.,Other Key Players
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- As of 2022, the vacuum capacitor market was valued at US$ 567.8 million
- By end-use industry, the consumer electronics segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.
- Based on type, the variable vacuum capacitor segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period
- Based on end-users, the industrial segment is likely to maintain dominance during the forecast period
Vacuum Capacitor Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers
- Emerging technologies such as IoT, autonomous vehicles, and robotics may drive the demand for RF components, including vacuum capacitors, for communication and sensing applications.
- The increasing demand for high-frequency electronics in communication, defense, and aerospace applications fuels the growth of vacuum capacitors.
- With growing technological advances and innovations vacuum capacitor manufacturers continue to innovate by developing advanced materials, manufacturing techniques, and design improvements. These innovations lead to capacitors with higher power handling, better stability, and improved efficiency.
Vacuum Capacitor Market – Regional Analysis
- North America accounts for market share during the forecast period owing to the strong presence of technologically advanced industries such as broadcasting, telecommunications, aerospace, and research. Strong presence in industries like RF communication, aerospace, defense, and medical equipment. The demand for advanced communication technologies and medical imaging equipment drives the use of vacuum capacitors in this region.
- Asia Pacific dominates the global market because of rapid industrialization, including electronics manufacturing and semiconductor fabrication, and the rise in adoption of emerging technologies in the region. The rapid growth in industries like telecommunications, manufacturing, and renewable energy drives the demand for vacuum capacitors. Increased focus on research and development also contributes to the vacuum capacitor market.
Competitive Landscape
The global vacuum capacitor market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge.
Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global vacuum capacitor market report:
- ABB Ltd.
- Cixi AnXon Electronic Co., Ltd
- Comet Group
- FREEL TECH AG
- High Hope Int'l INC.
- Kintronic Laboratories, Inc.
- Kunshan GuoLi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd
- LBA Group, Inc.
- MEIDENSHA CORPORATION
- Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
- Other Key Players
Key Developments in the Vacuum Capacitor Market
- COMET Group continued to focus on innovation in vacuum capacitors for various industries, including medical imaging, industrial applications, and semiconductor manufacturing. The company worked on enhancing the performance and efficiency of its vacuum capacitors to meet evolving industry demands.
- Electronicon Kondensatoren expanded its vacuum capacitor offerings to serve industries like energy transmission and distribution, industrial equipment, and power electronics. The company worked on improving the efficiency and power handling capabilities of its vacuum capacitors.
- TDK Corporation worked on enhancing its vacuum capacitor product range for applications like RF communication and medical equipment. The company focused on producing vacuum capacitors with low loss and high reliability to meet the demands of modern electronic systems.
Vacuum Capacitor Market – Key Segments
Type
- Variable Vacuum Capacitor
- Fixed Vacuum Capacitor
- Frequency
- ≤ 13.56 MHz
- 14 MHz to 40 MHz
- Above 40 MHz
Current (A rms)
- ≤ 50 A
- 50 A - 100 A
- 101 A - 200 A
- 201 A - 400 A
- 401 A - 1000 A
- Above 1000 A
Application
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment
- Flat Panel Display Manufacturing Equipment
- Plasma Generating Equipment
- Broadcast Radio Transmitters
- Industrial Dielectric Heating Equipment
- Medical Care and Measuring Devices
- Antenna Network Systems
- Photovoltaic Cell Manufacturing Equipment
- Others (Research, Wireless Charging, etc.)
End-use Industry
- Consumer Electronics
- Semiconductor
- Telecommunication
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Others (Research & Academia, Energy & Utility, etc.)
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
