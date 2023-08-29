Global Military Drones Market Outlook 2022-2032: Propelled by AI, Defense Investment, and Heightened Regional Tensions

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Drones Market 2022-2032: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military drones market is poised for remarkable growth, projected to attain a substantial value of $28.94 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust annual expansion of 8.5% from 2022 to 2032. This meteoric rise is underpinned by an array of factors, including the increasing emphasis on advanced Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities, a surge in military spending, remarkable technological advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and drone technologies, and the escalating regional conflicts and terrorist activities across the globe. Shipment figures are equally promising, with a projected annual growth rate of 11.7% over the forecast period.

Unveiling Comprehensive Insights

This comprehensive 292-page report presents an in-depth exploration of the entire global military drones market and its diverse sub-segments through a meticulous classification. The report boasts 108 tables and 192 figures, leveraging premium primary and secondary information sources, tapping into insights from industry professionals across the value chain. The report's foundation rests on research spanning 2020-2022, providing forecasts from 2023 to 2032 with 2022 as the base year.

Qualitative Insights: Delving into Market Dynamics

In-depth qualitative analyses dig deep into various aspects, including the market structure, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging product trends, market opportunities, and Porter's Five Forces. These facets collectively paint a comprehensive portrait of the market's dynamics, providing stakeholders with a nuanced understanding.

Balanced Forecasts Amid Global Factors

The report employs an optimistic, balanced, and conservative viewpoint in forecasting the trend and outlook of the global market. Taking into account factors like COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the balanced projection, considered the most likely scenario, quantifies the global military drones market across an array of classifications, including Offering, Frame, Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW), Mode of Operation, Launching Mode, Speed, Class, Application, End User, and Region.

Segmented Insights: Unraveling the Complexity

The report dives into multifaceted segmentation, offering insights into various sub-markets, complete with annual revenue ($ mn) and shipment (thousand units) projections for 2022-2032.

Offering: This includes Hardware, Frame, Payloads, Avionics, UAV Navigation Systems, UAV Sensors, UAV Flight Control Systems, UAV Communication Systems, Other Avionics, Propulsion, Turbo Engine, Piston Engine, UAV Batteries, Data Links, Other Systems, Software, Flight Management Software, Data Management Software, Drone Mapping Software, Image Processing Software, Data Analytics Software, and Services.

Frame: This encompasses Fixed Wing Drones, Rotary Blade Drones, and Hybrid Drones.

MTOW: The segmentation includes < 150 Kg, 150-1,200 Kg, and >1,200 Kg.

Mode of Operation: Sub-segments are Remotely Piloted, Optionally Piloted, and Fully Autonomous.

Launching Mode: Segments include Automatic Take-off & Landing, Catapult Launcher, Hand Launched, and Vertical Take-off.

Speed: The segmentation ranges from Supersonic to < 50 Km/hr.

Class: Encompasses a multitude of sub-segments, ranging from Nano UAVs to Exo-stratospheric UAVs.

Application: Sub-segments include Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), Combat Operations, Delivery & Transportation, and Other Applications.

End User: Segments include Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine, and Other Forces.

Geographical Breakdown: The regions covered span North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, with detailed analysis for each region and country, accompanied by annual revenue ($ mn) and shipment (thousand units) projections for 2022-2032.

Emerging Key Players

The report profiles key players in the industry, including market leaders and important emerging players, such as Aeronautics, AeroVironment Inc., Airbus S.A.S, Anduril Industries Inc., and more.

As the global military drones market hurtles toward significant growth, this report is a beacon for stakeholders, providing them with comprehensive insights to navigate opportunities and challenges in this dynamic landscape.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 292 Forecast Period 2022-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $28.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Frame

5 Segmentation of Global Market by MTOW

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Mode of Operation

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Launching Mode

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Speed

9 Segmentation of Global Market by Class

10 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

11 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user

12 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

13 Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/acj8zv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment