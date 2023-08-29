Europe Data Center Market Landscape Report 2023-2028: 5G Surge Drives Edge Data Center Demand, VueNow InfoTech to Develop 6 Facilities

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Data Center Market Landscape 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe data center market is expected to reach a value of $55.45 billion by 2028 from $39.9 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.64%
In the ever-evolving landscape of digital infrastructure, the Europe data center market stands as a testament to the power of strategic investments. The resolute drive towards technological advancement has propelled major countries including the U.K., Germany, France, Sweden, Denmark, and Poland, among others, to steer the trajectory of this dynamic market.
A remarkable phenomenon unfolds as locations like Italy, Norway, and Spain emerge as vibrant epicenters of growth within the region, witnessing a surge in investments aimed at fortifying data center capabilities. This surge is not confined merely to a geographical shift; it resonates deeply within the IT infrastructure segment, where stalwarts like Arista Networks, Atos, Cisco Systems, and Dell Technologies have played pivotal roles in driving the market's expansion.
Concurrently, a robust ecosystem flourishes, marked by the presence of global support infrastructure providers, including ABB, Caterpillar, Condair, Alfa Laval, Siemens, and Delta Electronics. Their collective contributions fuel a heightened sense of competitiveness, shaping the very essence of this thriving industry.
KEY TRENDS
Growing Deployment of 5G Services Will Increase Edge Data Center Demand
The growing 5G connectivity is increasing data generation and the need to construct more edge data centers. The demand is also growing in tier II and tier III cities, where constructing a large data center is impossible or is located farther from any established data center. The evidence of growing 5G deployments in countries across the European regions is mentioned below:
VueNow InfoTech, an Indian data center firm, has announced its plan to build six edge data center facilities in Bulgaria, connected to a data center in Plovdiv Tech Park.
Growing Adoption of Innovative IT Infrastructure Will Drive the Demand for Advanced Technologies in the IT Infrastructure Market
IT infrastructure in the Europe industry has changed over the last few years, with the increased construction of self-built data centers by hyperscale operators and expansions and new projects by colocation operators.
Some IT infrastructure trends witnessed in the industry are the adoption of NVMe storage, the increase in the adoption of 200/400 GbE ports, ARM-based architecture, server virtualization, and the adoption of converged and hyper-converged infrastructure.
SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
Regarding power infrastructure, UPS systems were the highest contributors to power market investment. Among generators, the adoption of systems with a capacity of over 2 MW is higher due to the construction of large data center facilities. At present, most data centers.
In terms of cooling systems, free cooling techniques have grown significantly over the last few years across regions with favorable climatic conditions that can use evaporative/adiabatic coolers for facility cooling purposes. The power consumed by cooling systems plays a vital role in achieving very low PUE.
Cloud, big data, and IoT continue raising demand for data centers and IT infrastructure. The Europe data center market for IT infrastructure is thriving due to investments in hyperscale data centers. Enterprises are adopting infrastructure configured or built to suit application workloads.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|165
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$39.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$55.45 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- MiTAC Holdings
- NEC
- NetApp
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Super Micro Computer
- Wiwynn
- 3M
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Aermec
- Alfa Laval
- Aksa Power Generation
- Carrier
- Caterpillar
- Condair
- Climaveneta
- Cummins
- D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS
- Daikin Applied
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- ebm-papst
- EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT
- Enrogen
- FlaktGroup
- Grundfos
- Guntner
- GESAB
- HiRef
- HITEC Power Protection
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- KOHLER-SDMO
- KyotoCooling
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- NetNordic
- Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)
- Perkins Engines
- Piller Power Systems
- Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Vertiv
- ZIEHL-ABEGG
Prominent Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- Altron
- AODC
- AEON Engineering
- APL Data Center
- ARC:MC
- Ariatta
- ARSMAGNA
- Artelia
- Arup
- Aurora Group
- Atkins
- Basler & Hofmann
- BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
- Bouygues Construction
- Callaghan Engineering
- Cap Ingelec
- Caverion
- Coromatic
- Collen
- COWI
- DataDome
- Deerns
- Designer Group
- Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige
- Dornan
- Etop
- DPR Construction
- Eiffage
- EYP MCF
- Fluor Corporation
- Ferrovial
- Free Technologies Engineering
- Future-tech
- Granlund Group
- GreenMDC
- Gottlieb Paludan Architects
- Haka Moscow
- ICT Facilities
- IDOM
- IMOS
- ISG
- JCA Engineering
- JERLAURE
- Kirby Group Engineering
- KKCG Group
- Linesight
- LPI Group
- M+W Group (EXYTE)
- Mace
- Mercury
- Metnor Construction
- MT Hojgaard
- Nicholas Webb Architects (NWA)
- NORMA Engineering
- Oakmont Construction
- PM Group
- PORR Group
- PQC
- Quark
- Ramboll Group
- RED
- Reid Brewin Architects
- Royal HaskoningDHV
- Skanska
- SPIE UK
- Starching
- STO Building Group
- STRABAG
- STS Group
- Sweco
- TECHKO
- Tetra Tech
- TPF Ingenierie
- TTSP
- Turner & Townsend
- Warbud
- Winthrop Engineering and Contracting
- YIT
- ZAUNERGROUP
Prominent Data Center Investors
- 3data
- 3S Group
- Amazon Web Services
- Artnet
- Atman
- Apple
- Aruba
- AtlasEdge
- AQ Compute
- atNorth
- Bahnhof
- Beyond.pl
- China Mobile
- Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)
- CyrusOne
- DATA4
- DigiPlex (IPI Partners)
- Digital Realty
- Echelon Data Centres
- EcoDataCenter
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Euclyde Data Centers
- Facebook (Meta)
- Global Switch
- Green Mountain
- Hyperco
- Iron Mountain
- IXcellerate
- KDDI
- Liberty Global
- Magenta Telekom
- Microsoft
- MTS
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe
- Neterra
- Netia
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Orange Business Services
- Proximity Data Centres
- Pure Data Centres
- Rostelecom Data Centers
- Stadtwerke Feldkirch
- T-Mobile
- T5 Data Centers
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Vantage Data Centers
- Verne Global
- Virtus Data centers (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)
- VK Cloud Solutions
- Yandex
- Yondr
New Entrants
- ClusterPower
- Global Technical Realty
- Stratus DC Management
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
Segmentation by Facility Type
- Hyperscale Data Centers
- Colocation Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
Segmentation by Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by Cooling Techniques
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling Technique
Segmentation by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Physical Security
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Segmentation by Geography
- Western Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Italy
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Belgium
- Portugal
- Other Western European Countries
- Nordics
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Norway
- Finland & Iceland
- Central and Eastern European
- Russia
- Poland
- Austria
- Czech Republic
- Other Central & Eastern European Countries
