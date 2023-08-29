Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Trends and Forecast 2023-2030: Implementation of IoT-Enabled Lighting Systems Propelling Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greenhouse Horticulture Market Analysis 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global greenhouse horticulture industry is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by surging demand for horticulture production in urban areas and advancements in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses. The need to extend cropping seasons, meet the rising food demand of a growing population, and protect crops from pests and adverse climate conditions have further boosted the worldwide greenhouse horticulture market. The positive response in adopting greenhouse farming techniques, especially in developing countries, is expanding the horizons of the market.



Key Trends Shaping the Greenhouse Horticulture Market



The greenhouse horticulture market is witnessing robust growth due to advancements in the agriculture industry and increased adoption of sustainable horticulture practices. The implementation of IoT-enabled lighting systems, utilizing photoperiodic and supplemental lighting to induce photosynthesis in plants, is propelling the market forward. LED-based solutions with longer operational life and data collection efficiency through machine learning and remote adjustments are driving the adoption of next-gen technologies. Additionally, the use of artificial intelligence sensor technologies assists farmers in detecting diseases and pests in crops, contributing to the market's expansion.



Higher Growth Prospects for Asia Pacific with Government Support and Rising Adoption of Greenhouse Farming Techniques



Geographically, the global greenhouse horticulture market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe currently leads the market due to higher adoption rates of horticulture in crop production, supported by unfavorable weather conditions in countries like the UK, France, and Germany.



Asia Pacific is showing significant growth potential in the greenhouse horticulture market, driven by the increasing adoption of greenhouse farming techniques. The region's growth is further supported by the surging food demand due to a growing population and favorable government initiatives in countries like India and China. For instance, the Indian government is providing substantial subsidies and soft loans to increase production in the country. These factors contribute significantly to the market's growth in the Asia Pacific. Meanwhile, North America is witnessing increased demand for protected crop cultivation, particularly in countries such as Mexico and the U.S.



Competitive Players in the Greenhouse Horticulture Market



Leading companies in the global greenhouse horticulture market include Argus Control, Dalsem, Ebro India Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Keder Greenhouse, and Cargill.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Market Trends

1.3. Future Projections

1.4. Analyst Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities Matrix

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5.1. Pre-COVID and Post-COVID Scenario

2.5.2. Supply Impact

2.5.3. Demand Impact

2.6. Government Regulations

2.7. Technology Landscape

2.8. Economic Analysis

2.9. PESTLE



3. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects

3.1. Key Highlights

3.2. Prominent Factors Affecting Prices

3.3. By Covering Material

3.4. By Region



4. Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

4.1. Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Outlook, by Covering Material, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

4.1.1. Key Highlights

4.1.1.1. Plastic

4.1.1.2. Glass

4.1.1.3. Fiberglass-reinforced Plastic

4.1.1.4. Misc.

4.2. Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Outlook, by Crop Type, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

4.2.1. Key Highlights

4.2.1.1. Fruits & Vegetables

4.2.1.2. Nursery Crops

4.2.1.3. Flower Crops

4.2.1.4. Ornamental Plants

4.2.1.5. Misc.

4.3. Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

4.3.1. Key Highlights

4.3.1.1. North America

4.3.1.2. Europe

4.3.1.3. Asia Pacific

4.3.1.4. Latin America

4.3.1.5. Middle East & Africa

4.3.2. BPS/Market Attractiveness Analysis



5. North America Greenhouse Horticulture Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

6. Europe Greenhouse Horticulture Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

7. Asia Pacific Greenhouse Horticulture Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

8. Latin America Greenhouse Horticulture Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

9. Middle East & Africa Greenhouse Horticulture Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2021

10.2. Competitive Dashboard

10.3. Company Profiles

10.3.1. Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-tech Corp.

10.3.1.1. Company Overview

10.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

10.3.1.3. Financial Overview

10.3.1.4. Business Strategies and Development

10.3.2. Ceres Greenhouse Solutions

10.3.3. Novavert GmbH and Co. KG

10.3.4. CMF Groupe

10.3.5. Asian Perlite Industries Sdn Bhd

10.3.6. Certhon Build B.V.

10.3.7. Richel Group SAS

10.3.8. Industries Harnois Inc.

10.3.9. Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV

10.3.10. Europrogress Srl

