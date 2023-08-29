Global Electric Bus Market Outlook 2023-2030: Market Demand for 9-14 Meter Length Buses Experiencing Rapid Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Bus Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amidst escalating fuel prices and mounting concerns about climate change, the adoption of electric mobility is gaining traction as a sustainable solution. Electric vehicles (EVs), particularly electric buses, are emerging as a vital component of this movement. EVs not only offer zero tailpipe emissions, reducing pollution and enhancing air quality, but they also address the need for cleaner and more efficient transportation options.

Rising Tide of Electric Bus Market

The global electric bus market is on the brink of substantial growth, driven by the collective efforts of governments and environmental agencies. Their support stems from recognizing the economic and sustainability benefits that electric buses bring. With their ability to combat pollution, enhance air quality, and reduce carbon emissions, electric buses are becoming an indispensable solution for tackling transportation-related environmental challenges.

Sales Surge: A Response to Carbon Emissions

Transportation is a major contributor to pollution and carbon emissions worldwide. Combatting these challenges requires a paradigm shift toward cleaner and more sustainable modes of transportation. Electric buses, given their eco-friendly nature, are playing a pivotal role in this transformation. Beyond their environmental benefits, electric buses also offer an economic advantage, especially in the face of soaring fuel prices. The need for sustainable practices and economic viability in the wake of fuel price fluctuations is driving substantial interest and demand for electric buses.

9-14 Meter Length Electric Buses: A Growing Market Segment

The market demand for 9-14 meter length electric buses is experiencing rapid expansion, largely due to their application as public transport vehicles. Public transportation fleets are increasingly adopting electric buses, making this segment a significant driver of growth. Many manufacturers are focusing on developing models that cater to this demand. These buses have demonstrated exceptional reliability and feasibility in real-world operations, further accelerating their adoption and contributing to the growth of the electric bus market.

Asia Pacific: A Dominant Market Region

The Asia Pacific region is positioned to lead the electric bus market. This dominance is underpinned by robust electric bus sales, favorable government policies, and mounting concerns about air quality. Nations like China and India are spearheading the electrification of public transportation through incentives and support. China's electric bus fleet, one of the world's largest, boasts over 421,000 buses in operation. India, too, is actively promoting electric vehicle adoption and research. These collective efforts are solidifying Asia Pacific's position as the frontrunner in the electric bus market, showcasing the region's commitment to sustainable transportation solutions.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Electric Bus Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Market Trends

1.3. Future Projections

1.4. Analyst Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities Matrix

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.6. Government Regulations

2.7. Technology Landscape

2.8. Global Electric Bus Market Development

2.9. Economic Analysis

2.10. PESTLE



3. Production Output, 2018-2022

3.1. Regional Production Statistics

3.1.1. North America

3.1.2. Europe

3.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.1.4. Latin America

3.1.5. Middle East & Africa



4. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects, 2018 - 2030

4.1. Key Highlights

4.2. Prominent Factors Affecting Prices

4.3. By Vehicle Type

4.4. By Region



5. Global Electric Bus Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

5.1. Global Electric Bus Market Outlook, by Vehicle Type, Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

5.1.1. Key Highlights

5.1.1.1. Battery Electric Vehicle

5.1.1.2. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

5.1.1.3. Hybrid Electric Vehicle

5.1.1.4. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

5.2. Global Electric Bus Market Outlook, by Range, Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

5.2.1. Key Highlights

5.2.1.1. Less than 250 Km

5.2.1.2. Above 250 Km

5.3. Global Electric Bus Market Outlook, by Application Type, Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

5.3.1. Key Highlights

5.3.1.1. Intracity

5.3.1.2. Intercity

5.3.2. BPS/Market Attractiveness Analysis

5.4. Global Electric Bus Market Outlook, by Region, Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

5.4.1. Key Highlights

5.4.1.1. North America

5.4.1.2. Europe

5.4.1.3. Asia Pacific

5.4.1.4. Latin America

5.4.1.5. Middle East & Africa

5.4.2. BPS/Market Attractiveness Analysis

6. North America Electric Bus Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

7. Europe Electric Bus Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

8. Asia Pacific Electric Bus Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

9. Latin America Electric Bus Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

10. Middle East & Africa Electric Bus Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

11.2. Competitive Dashboard

11.3. Strategic Partnerships and Alliances

11.4. Company Profiles

11.4.1. Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.

11.4.1.1. Company Overview

11.4.1.2. Product Portfolio

11.4.1.3. Financial Overview

11.4.1.4. Business Strategies and Development

11.4.2. BYD bus

11.4.3. Higer Bus Company Limited

11.4.4. Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Ltd.

11.4.5. Mercedes-Benz Group

11.4.6. Proterra

11.4.7. CRRC Corporation Limited

11.4.8. BAIC Foton Motor Co. Ltd.

11.4.9. Tata Motors Limited

11.4.10. AB Volvo

11.4.11. VDL Groep

11.4.12. Olectra Greentech

11.4.13. CAF Group (Solaris)



12. Appendix

12.1. Research Methodology

12.2. Report Assumptions

12.3. Acronyms and Abbreviations

