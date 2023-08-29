Global Display Driver IC Market Report 2023-2030: From Mobile Phones to Smart Watches - Exploring Applications Fueling Display Driver IC Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Display Driver IC Market by Display Technology (LCD, LED), IC Package Type (BGA, FLGA, LGA), Application, End Use - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Display Driver IC Market size was estimated at USD 3.54 billion in 2022, USD 3.80 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.42% to reach USD 6.28 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Display Driver IC Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Display Technology, the market is studied across LCD and LED. LED commanded the largest market share of 44.69% in 2022, followed by LCD.

Based on IC Package Type, the market is studied across BGA, FLGA, LGA, LQFP, and WLCSP. The LGA commanded the largest market share of 22.27% in 2022, followed by BGA.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Laptops, Mobile Phones, Smart Watches, Tablets, and Televisions. Mobile Phones commanded the largest market share of 34.29% in 2022, followed by Laptops.

Based on End Use, the market is studied across Automotive, Consumer Electronics, and Healthcare. Consumer Electronics commanded the largest market share of 62.74% in 2022, followed by Automotive.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Asia-Pacific commanded the largest market share of 39.79% in 2022, followed by the Americas.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for High-Quality Resolution Displays

Rising Sales of Electronic Devices Such As Mobile Phones, Tablets, TVs And PCs

Rising Demand for Automotive Displays

Restraints

High Cost of Display Driver IC Products

Opportunities

Penetration of Wearable Displays For Smartwatches and AR/VR Head-Mounted Displays

Advancement in Display Technologies

Challenges

Balancing Increasing RAM Capacity of DDICs for High-Resolution Displays

Competitive Portfolio



ams-OSRAM AG

Analog Devices, Inc.

Elitech Co., Ltd.

FocalTech Systems Co., Ltd.

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

LX Semicon Co., Ltd.

Macroblock, Inc.

Magnachip Semiconductor, Ltd.

MediaTek Inc.

Novatek Microelectronics Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Princeton Technology Corporation

Raydium Semiconductor Corporation

Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

Richtek Technology Corporation

Rohm Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sitronix Technology Corp.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Solomon Systech Limited

Synaptics Incorporated

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Ultrachip, Inc.

VIA Technologies Inc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global



