Global Tumor Ablation Market Research Report 2022-2023 & 2030: Analysis By Technology (Radiofrequency, Microwave), Treatment (Surgical, Laparoscopic) & Application (Liver Cancer, Kidney Cancer)

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tumor Ablation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Technology (Radiofrequency, Microwave), By Treatment (Surgical, Laparoscopic) By Application (Liver Cancer, Kidney Cancer), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tumor ablation market size is expected to reach USD 4.07 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2023 to 2030

The increasing incidence of cancer and the high demand for effective treatment options are the major factors driving the market. According to Cancer Research UK, the incidence rate of cancer is expected to grow by 62% from 2018 to 2040. Lung, breast, bowel, and prostate are the most common sites reported with cancer in 2018.



Increasing inclination towards minimally invasive procedures owing to the benefits such as speedy recovery, patient comfort, and shorter turnaround time are the factors expected to foster the demand for advanced tumor ablation techniques during the forecast period.

The integration of tumor ablation devices with efficient interventional imaging modalities such as ultrasound, MRI, and CT is anticipated to revolutionize ablation procedures performed in outpatient settings. This is expected to significantly eliminate the cost to the patient including hospital stays.



Supportive government initiatives such as screening programs, awareness campaigns, and cancer schemes for various cancer types are expected to increase the number of diagnosed cases. For instance, in 2019, the National Health Scheme (NHS) started offering lung cancer screening programs in some areas of England. Such initiatives are anticipated to escalate the need for cancer management in early cancer stages, thereby facilitating the demand for tumor ablation therapy.



The rising demand for advanced medical technologies, coupled with improving financing capabilities of healthcare facilities, is expected to increase the demand for tumor ablation devices during the forecast period.

Tumor Ablation Market Report Highlights

The radiofrequency ablation technology segment dominated the market with more than 35.0% share in 2022 owing to its prominent application in solid tumor removal

By treatment, percutaneous ablation is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period due to the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures offering faster recovery and higher safety

Tumor ablation in lung cancer treatment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period

A sedentary lifestyle, increasing incidences of smoking, and rising air pollution are contributing to the growing prevalence of lung cancer

North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer, high purchasing power parity, government support for quality healthcare, and the availability of reimbursement

Companies Mentioned

Angiodynamics (Covidien)

Ethicon, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation.

Medtronic Plc.

Galil Medical Inc.

Misonix Inc.

HealthTronics

Mermaid Medical

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co.

HS Hospital Service S.P.A

EDAP TMS S.A

SonaCare Medical

Neuwave Medical Inc

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Tumor Ablation Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Rising incidence of cancer

3.4.1.2. Technological advancements in ablation devices

3.4.1.3. Increasing per capita income

3.4.1.4. Growing demand of minimally invasive surgeries.

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Stringent regulations & approvals

3.4.2.2. Presence of alternative treatment options

3.5. Tumor Ablation Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Tumor Ablation: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Radiofrequency ablation

4.1.2. Microwave ablation

4.1.3. Cryoablation

4.1.4. Irreversible electroporation ablation

4.1.5. HIFU



Chapter 5. Tumor Ablation: Treatment Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Surgical ablation

5.1.2. Laparoscopic ablation

5.1.3. Percutaneous ablation

5.2. Treatment Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Tumor Ablation Market by Treatment Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 6. Tumor Ablation: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.1.1. Kidney Cancer

6.1.2. Liver cancer

6.1.3. Breast cancer

6.1.4. Lung cancer

6.1.5. Prostate cancer

6.1.6. Other cancer

6.2. Application Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Tumor Ablation Market by Application Outlook

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 7. Tumor Ablation Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional market share analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

7.4. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2022



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.2.1. Innovators

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2022



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w8iwrf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.