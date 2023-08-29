Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Report 2023-2030: 3M, Continental AG, and Denso Corporation among Key Players

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Aftermarket Industry Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Replacement Part (Tire, Battery, Brake Parts, Filters, And Others), By Distribution Channel, By Service Channel, By Certification, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global automotive aftermarket industry is poised for significant growth, with the market projected to reach USD 589.01 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is attributed to various factors:

Digitalization and Technology: The incorporation of advanced technology in automotive aftermarket component manufacturing and the digitalization of repair and component sales are expected to drive market expansion. Demand for New Components: The increasing popularity of semi-autonomous, electric, hybrid, and autonomous vehicles is likely to boost the demand for new automotive components. Vehicle Penetration: Developing countries like India and Brazil are experiencing increased vehicle penetration due to improvements in lifestyle, which is expected to drive growth in the automobile industry. Emissions Norms and Manufacturing: Stricter emissions regulations and growth in the automotive manufacturing sector are anticipated to drive automotive aftermarket component sales. Third-Party Services and Technology: Third-party services and technology offer new revenue streams and opportunities for market growth. Digital Channels and Social Media: The rise of digital channels and social media is influencing automotive aftermarket sales by providing customers with information, making the purchasing process smoother. Asia-Pacific Growth: The Asia-Pacific region, with improving living standards and high vehicle production, is expected to be the fastest-growing market for the automotive aftermarket. Specialized Repair Centers: The increasing acceptance of gas and hybrid electric cars is leading to the rise of specialized repair centers for specific vehicle types.

Key Highlights from the Report:

The automotive aftermarket is expected to grow significantly due to an increase in lightweight vehicles and the aging light vehicle fleet. While technological advancements have presented challenges, they have also brought opportunities for growth. Innovative business models and solutions, along with increased investment, are expected to create sustainable growth opportunities. North America's higher technology adoption rate is expected to result in faster adoption of hybrid electric vehicles compared to other regions. The growing proportion of specialized automotive collision repair centers focused on specific vehicle types is expected to drive a change in the aftermarket.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers:

Advanced technology usage in auto parts fabrication

Surge in consumer and passenger automobile production

Digitalization of automotive repair and maintenance services

Increasing stringency of emission and fuel efficiency regulations and engine downsizing

Market Restraints:

Counterfeiting of auto components

Growing demand for electric vehicles

The report also mentions key companies in the automotive aftermarket industry, including:

3M

Continental AG

COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Robert Bosch GmbH

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (ZF TRW)

This comprehensive summary provides insights into the growth prospects, market dynamics, and key factors influencing the global automotive aftermarket industry.









Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 109 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $448.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $589.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

