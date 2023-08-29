Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie Announce Four Limited Edition Fall Flavors

HOLLAND, Mich., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family-owned brands Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie® Snacks are launching four limited edition ice cream fall flavors inspired by Little Debbie’s beloved snack cake treats: Apple Fruit Pies, Chocolate Chip Creme Pies, Turtle Brownies and Pumpkin Delights will be exclusively on Walmart store shelves in pint-sizes starting September 4 and will be available while supplies last. Retail prices range from $2.74-$3.99.



Fall Flavor profiles:

Apple Fruit Pies: Cinnamon vanilla ice cream swirled with apple pie filling and pie crumbs.

Chocolate Chip Creme Pies: Vanilla creme-flavored ice cream with chocolate chip cookie pieces.

Turtle Brownies: Brownie batter-flavored ice cream with brownie dough, crushed peanuts, and a caramel swirl.

Pumpkin Delights: Pumpkin-flavored ice cream with a spiced cookie swirl.

“Fall is just around the corner, and Hudsonville and Little Debbie are thrilled to jump on the seasonal flavor craze with these four popular snack cakes-inspired ice creams,” said Rob Heider, chief marketing officer of Hudsonville Ice Cream. “Hudsonville is proud of our thriving relationship with Little Debbie and we’re thrilled to be featured in all Walmart locations across the nation. We strive to create accessible products at a good value that are made with real ice cream and quality ingredients.”

For more information on Hudsonville Little Debbie ice cream, visit: hudsonvilleicecream.com/flavors-category/little-debbie.

About Hudsonville Ice Cream

Hudsonville makes ice cream you can enjoy every day. This Michigan-based, family-owned and operated company has revolutionized how ice cream is made by building the most progressive ice cream manufacturing facility in the country. Hudsonville Ice Cream combines time-tested recipes with fresh milk and cream from local farms to make real, creamy ice cream that generations have come to know and love since 1926. Learn more at hudsonvilleicecream.com.

ABOUT THE LITTLE DEBBIE BRAND

McKee Foods’ Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 brand in the baked sweet goods category. American shoppers purchase more than 2,100 Little Debbie products per minute. Little Debbie snacks are made fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities on our own trucking fleet. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you’ll find our family promise of quality, freshness and taste on every package. Visit littledebbie.com for more information, or follow Little Debbie on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

