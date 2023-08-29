InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses SPARC AI’s Discovery of Powerful Application for its SPARC Intellectual Property and Patents Involving Navigation of Autonomous Drones

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (CSE:SPAI) (OTCPink:EGTTF) (FSE:5OV0) has discovered a powerful application for its SPARC intellectual property and patents involving the navigation of autonomous drones. SPARC’s technology calculates the location or position of anything you can see or point at over any distance, height and terrain and is only limited by the resolution of the underlying model and the initial pointing data.



Installing SPARC’s patented algorithms as an internal on-board navigation system within an autonomous drone eliminates the current procedure whereby on-board sensors and cameras use GPS, lidar, image recognition technology and AI algorithms to feed data into the drone’s navigation system. SPARC’s patented algorithms, included in its portfolio of 7 patents, record the Location Points (Fx) of a drone’s flight path. Use these Location Points to calculate the shortest path back to base or by using SPARC’s reverse lookup algorithm, fly directly to any Location Point. The SPARC data collected can be used to create a real-time navigation map on-board the drone.

With the capability of capturing the location of any distant object, drones can survey points of interest well beyond their range limits. It is also 100% covert which is ideal for military, surveillance, target acquisition, asset protection, and situational awareness. Autonomous drones are used in a variety of industries including transport, construction, logistics, surveillance and inspection, search and rescue, mining, military, and agriculture.

The company is working to embed SPARC AI algorithms modules into a microchip, which will deliver unprecedented geospatial capability that is scalable, fast and accurate.

According to a number of top management consulting and research organizations, the company has a multi-billion dollar addressable market. SPARC AI is currently reviewing several chip vendors including Google’s Coral platform and other partnership opportunities to get to market quickly and cost effectively.

Following a major restructuring, and with only 9,091,000 shares outstanding, the shares are trading at $0.25. For more information about SPARC AI, please visit the company’s website www.SPARCai.co , contact Anoosh Manzoori, CEO, at +61 409 252 088 or by email at anoosh@shape.capital .

