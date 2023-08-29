KVM Switch Market Target Achieving USD 1,578.79 Million By 2030 | Consegic Business Intelligence

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global KVM Switch Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 1,256.94 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 1,578.79 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.10%.

KVM stands for the keyboard, video, and mouse. KVM switch has in-built OSD (On Screen Display) that allows the administrator to easily switch between servers and workstation at a single point. In addition, KVM switch provides user a central console system which relates to multiple servers and computers. Moreover, a KVM is available in analog and digital modes, whose applications depend upon the user requirements. A digital IP KVM is assigned with IP address, default gateway, subnet mask that allows administrator to access servers through web browsers.

Furthermore, KVM switch reduces the overall total cost of installation by administrator by managing multiple servers with the help of keyboard, monitor, and mouse.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 1,578.79 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 3.10% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Lenovo Group Ltd., D-Link Corporation, Schneider Electric, Dell Inc., Vertiv Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Raritan Inc., Aten International Co. Ltd., IOGEAR, Belkin International Inc., Network Technologies Inc., and Eaton Corporation Plc By Component KVM Desktop Switch, KVM Secure Switch, KVM High Performance Switch, KVM IP Switch, Serial Console, and Others By Switch Type Single User KVM and Multi-User KVM By Enterprise Size SMEs and Large Enterprises By End User IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government & Public, Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

KVM Switch Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing numbers of benefits offered by KVM switch is data centers is driving its market growth

Rising demand for higher efficiency devices is promoting the market growth for KVM switch

Restraints

Increased risk of security owing to exchange of information through KVM switches is restraining its market growth.

Concerns associated with remote management complexities is restraining the market growth of KVM switch

Opportunities

Rising demand for eco-friendly practices for electronic devices tend to be promoting the market growth of KVM switch during the forecast period

Global KVM Switch Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Component, the KVM high performance switch segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Factor attributed towards the growth of KVM high performance switch segment is due to the increasing demand for switch that have low latency and high speed data transmission ability. Depending upon the demanding workload and resource intensive applications KVM high speed performance switch is in demand. Moreover, KVM high performance switch provides access to both virtual and physical machines, allowing permission for access to the user without adding any new transmitter each time.

Based on Switch Type, Multi-user KVM contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Multi-user KVM are mainly employed in larger organizations having access to large data centers. In addition, it allows multiple user access to control different servers that are operating independently, and several administrators requires concurrent access to multiple systems.

Based on enterprise size, Large business enterprises segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Large scale enterprises have larger IT infrastructure and operate extensively in collaboration with large data centers having numerous servers. Moreover, IP switch KVM facilitates remote server management, thus allowing access to administrator through internet from any location across the globe.

Based on End User, the IT & telecommunication segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. IT and telecommunication sector increasingly rely on exchange of information and data throughout the business processes. Factors including data center management, remote server management, server maintenance, high performance computing, and others are promoting the market growth of KVM switch. The segment is projected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Owing to the factors including facilities served by IT sectors to rest of the organizations and end users is projected to drive the market growth of KVM during the forecast period.

Based on region, North American region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The adoption of KVM Switch in the North American region is primarily driven by presence of large number of data centers, improved IT infrastructure, and others. Growing industry trends including access to large volume of data and availability of information to various other organizations is promoting the market growth of KVM switch market in the region.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, KVM switch market is divided based on the Component into KVM desktop switch, KVM secure switch, KVM high performance switch, KVM IP switch, serial console, and others.

Globally, KVM switch market is categorized based on switch type into single user KVM and multi-user KVM.

Based on enterprise size, KVM switch market is bifurcated into SMEs and large enterprises.

In the context of End User, the market is separated into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government & public, others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

North America and Asia-Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on advancements in KVM Switch market.

List of Major Global KVM Switch Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Lenovo Group Ltd.

D-Link Corporation

Schneider Electric

Dell Inc.

Vertiv Co.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Raritan Inc.

Aten International Co. Ltd.

IOGEAR

Belkin International Inc.

Network Technologies Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Global KVM Switch Market Segmentation:

By Component

KVM Desktop Switch

KVM Secure Switch

KVM High Performance Switch

KVM IP Switch

Serial Console

Others

By Switch Type

Single User KVM

Multi-User KVM

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End User

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government & Public

Others

Key Questions Covered in the KVM Switch Market Report

What is KVM Switch?

What is the dominating segment in the KVM Switch market by End User?

- In 2022, the IT & telecommunication segment accounted for the highest market share of 32.4% in the overall KVM Switch market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the KVM Switch growth in the coming years?

- North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing demand for KVM Switch from multiple industries including retail & e-commerce, automotive, and media & entertainment industries among others is driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period due to rapid pace of industrialization and growth of multiple industries including retail & e-commerce, BFSI, and others.

