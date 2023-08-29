Global Overhead Catenary System Market 2023-2030: Green Tracks Ahead - Overhead Catenary System Market Soars on Energy-Efficient Rail Transport

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Overhead Catenary System Market by Component (Cantilever, Catenary Wire, Contact Wire), Train Type (High-Speed Rail, Light Rail, Metro), Type - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Overhead Catenary System Market size was estimated at USD 25.91 billion in 2022, USD 28.57 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.72% to reach USD 58.54 billion by 2030.



In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Based on Component, the market is studied across Cantilever, Catenary Wire, Contact Wire, Droppers, and Insulator. The Droppers is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Train Type, the market is studied across High-Speed Rail, Light Rail, and Metro. The High-Speed Rail is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Type, the market is studied across Compound Catenary Wire, Simple Catenary Wire, and Stitched Catenary Wire. The Simple Catenary Wire is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Europe, Middle East & Africa is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Development of high-speed rail network

Adoption over reliability and safety of OCS

Need for energy-efficient rail transport

Restraints

High capital requirement for deployment and maintenance

Opportunities

Expanding rail transport network

Challenges

High wear and transmission losses

Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

Alstom

Alucast Iran Co.

EMSPEC

Lamifil nv

MAC Products, Inc.

PFISTERER Holding AG

Siemens Mobility

SUGREMIN SA

TE Connectivity

Wabtec Corporation



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $28.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $58.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global









