Europe Phase IV Clinical Trials Market Size to Surpass USD 3.84 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1%

Pune, India, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Europe Phase IV Clinical Trials Market Size was valued at USD 2.58 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 3.84 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1%. Clinical trials play a crucial role in evaluating the effectiveness and safety of drugs, treatments, or medical devices.

The growing number of trials and enhanced partnerships between biotech or pharmaceutical firms and contract research organizations (CROs) for outsourcing drug development are driving the market's expansion.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report titled Europe Phase IV Clinical Trials Market, 2023-2030.

Key Industry Development-

May 2023: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, in collaboration with BML Research Institute and General Laboratory, announced the expansion of clinical laboratory testing capabilities in Japan.





Request a Free Sample PDF – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/europe-phase-iv-clinical-trials-market-108062





Key Takeaways –

Europe Phase IV Clinical Trials Market size in U.K. was USD 0.59 billion in 2022

Increasing Number of Clinical Trials being Conducted in the Region Fuels Market Growth

Increasing R&D Expenditure in Healthcare Industry Propels Market Expansion

The in-house segment is expected to hold a major market share during the projected period.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

IQVIA Inc. (U.S.)

Parexel International (MA) Corporation (U.S.)

ICON plc (Ireland)

Laboratory Corporation of American Holdings (U.S.)

Charles River Laboratories (U.S.)

PHASTAR (U.K.)

PSI (Switzerland)

Medpace (U.S.)

Worldwide Clinical Trials (U.S.)

ProRelix Services LLP (U.S.)

Sofpromed (Spain)





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 5.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 3.84 Billion Base Year 2022 Europe Phase IV Clinical Trials Market Size in 2022 USD 2.58 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 96 Segments covered Deployment, Disease Indication, Type and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/europe-phase-iv-clinical-trials-market-108062





Drivers & Restraints:

Robust Research Infrastructure and Clinical Momentum Propel Europe's Biotech Landscape

Europe boasts a robust biotechnology foundation, characterized by well-established research institutions, medical centers, and hospitals that serve as strong sources for scientific and clinical advancements. Pharma and biotech companies are intensifying their R&D efforts, driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, leading to a surge in clinical trial activity. For example, in 2021, Germany had approximately 774 biotech companies, and in 2023, Spain established around 425 pharmaceutical and biotech companies, as reported by Germany Trade & Invest and CoStar Group.

However, limited funds for phase IV clinical trials and participant reluctance due to trial complexity and protocols, may constrain the Europe phase IV clinical trials market growth.





Segmentation:

By Deployment

In-house

Outsource

By Disease Indication

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Infectious Disease

Metabolic Disorder

Renal/Nephrology

Others

By Type

Interventional

Non-interventional

Regional Insights:

U.K. Leads the Way with Robust Clinical Networks and Infrastructure

By country/sub-region, the market is studied into Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The U.K. dominates by holding the largest Europe phase IV clinical trials market share with revenue of USD 0.59 billion in 2022, due to its robust clinical research networks and supportive research infrastructure.





Quick Buy - Europe Phase IV Clinical Trials Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/108062





Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Market Participants Expand through R&D Integration and Service Innovation

Prominent participants in the Europe market hold a substantial portion of the phase IV clinical trials share. Their expansion is rooted in a growing emphasis on research and development, aimed at integrating technological breakthroughs into clinical trials and the introduction of novel services. Meanwhile, other market players have accentuated mergers and strategic partnerships to elevate the scope of their service provisions.





FAQs

How big is the Europe Phase IV Clinical Trials Market?

Europe Phase IV Clinical Trials Market size was USD 2.58 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 3.84 billion in 2030.

How fast is the Europe Phase IV Clinical Trials Market growing?

The Europe Phase IV Clinical Trials Market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





Related Reports:

Clinical Trials Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Analysis

ASEAN Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment