ERP Software Market to Surpass USD 71.34 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2%

Pune, India, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ERP software market size was valued at USD 44.47 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 71.34 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their latest report titled "Global ERP Software Market Forecast, 2023-2030."





Key Industry Development:

May 2022: Epicor Software Corporation updated and launched an ERP automation tool for distribution and manufacturing. Epicor’s updated tool is easier to control with the data flow for its ERP and other enterprise applications.





Key Takeaways

ERP software market size in North America was USD 18.11 billion in 2022.

For Resource Planning and Business Expansion, Large Businesses are Using ERP Solutions

Market Expansion will be Driven by Increasing Demand for ERP Software with Better Data Storing

ERP is Becoming More Widely Used to Improve Operational Effectiveness and Increase Market Share





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global ERP software market are Oracle Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Workday, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Sage Group plc (U.K.), Infor (U.S.), Deltek (U.S.), Acumatica, Inc. (U.S.), Epicor (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 71.34 Billion Base Year 2022 ERP Software Market Size in 2022 USD 44.47 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 170 Segments covered Enterprise Type, Deployment, Business Function, End-user and Geography





Drivers & Restraints:

Technological Advancements will Propel the ERP Market Growth

Efficiency in business operations and need for transparency has forced corporations all over the world to implement different business models. This demand is likely to increase the market share. Technological advancements help to minimize complex processes of enterprise resource planning software by allowing third-party apps to work more efficiently toward corporate processes. 80% of CEOs believe that product commercialization will majorly help their companies and business models in the coming years, as per to the 22nd Annual Global CEO Survey conducted by PwC.

On the contrary, high implementation costs and system complexity while integrating the software are factors which may impede the ERP software market growth.





Segmentation

By Enterprise Type

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Hybrid

By Business Function

Financial Management

Human Capital Management

Supply Chain Management

Customer Management

Inventory & Work Order Management

Others (Sourcing & Procurement)

By End-user

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Others (Aerospace & Defense)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights

North America Leads the Market due to Growing Need for Automation

North America accounted for the largest Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software market share in 2022, which was 18.11 billion. Growing requirement for automation of businesses using digital tools propels the market in this region. Additionally, to develop cutting-edge technologies and better ERP solutions, companies are investing highly in research and development activities.





Quick Buy - ERP Software Market Research Report:

Competitive Landscape

Key Players form Strategic Alliances to Expand Market

Over all the business segments, major players are providing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software. To upgrade their tools and technology, strengthen technological competence, and create novel solutions, key players extend their scope. Moreover, through alliances, companies are growing their business and receiving expertise by reaching several customers. Major companies are focusing on reaching their customers and expanding their business by strategic alliances.





FAQs

How big is the ERP software market?

The ERP software market size was USD 44.47 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 71.34 billion by 2030.

How fast is the ERP software market growing?

The ERP software market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





