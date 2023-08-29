Global Restaurant Point of Sale Terminal Market 2023-2030: Tech-Driven Dining Experience - Unveiling the Future of POS Terminals in Restaurants

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Restaurant Point of Sale Terminal Market by Product (Fixed POS Terminal, Mobile POS Terminal), Component (Hardware, Software), Application, End-User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Restaurant Point of Sale Terminal Market size was estimated at USD 15.05 billion in 2022, USD 16.06 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.81% to reach USD 25.50 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.

The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Restaurant Point of Sale Terminal Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Fixed POS Terminal and Mobile POS Terminal. The Fixed POS Terminal is further studied across Cash Counters Terminal, Self-Serve Kiosks, and Vending Machines. The Mobile POS Terminal is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Component, the market is studied across Hardware and Software. The Hardware is further studied across Swipe Card Machine and Touch Screen or Desktop. The Hardware is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Back End and Front End. The Front End is projected to witness a significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-User, the market is studied across FSR, Institutional, and QSR. The FSR is further studied across Casual Dine and Fine Dine. The Institutional is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

