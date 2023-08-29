Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market 2023-2030: Carbon Fiber Bike Market Thrives - Road Bikes Lead with 49.68% Market Share

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market by Type (Mountain Bikes, Road Bikes), Application (Bicycle Racing, Bicycle Touring) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market size was estimated at USD 3.01 billion in 2022, USD 3.24 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.69% to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as the historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Mountain Bikes and Road Bikes. Road Bikes commanded the largest market share of 49.68% in 2022, followed by Mountain Bikes.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Bicycle Racing and Bicycle Touring. The Bicycle Racing commanded the largest market share of 65.01% in 2022, followed by Bicycle Touring.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded the largest market share of 46.56% in 2022, followed by the Americas.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Adoption of the Carbon Fiber Bikes for Racing Purposes Increasing Awareness about Fitness over Sports Cycles Initiatives and Social Campaigns by Various Governments Towards Fitness

Restraints High Cost of Carbon Fiber Bike

Opportunities Growing Bicycle Manufacturing Industry and Bicycle Components Increase in Tourism and Social Campaign

Challenges Repairs on Composites can be Difficult and Costly



Companies Mentioned

Alchemy Bikes

BMC Switzerland AG

Canyon Bicycles USA, Inc.

Colnago Erneso E C. Srl

Cube Bikes

DAHON North America, Inc.

De Rosa Ugo & Figli Srl

Ellsworth Bikes

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

ICAN Cycling

Kestrel Bicycles

KROSS S.A.

LOOK Cycle International SAS

Merida Industry Co., Ltd.

PIERER Mobility AG

Rinasclta Bicycle Components

Santa Cruz Bicycles, Inc.

Storck Bicycle GmbH

SwiftCarbon

Tianjin Fuji-ta Group Co., Ltd.

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Tyrell Bike

XDS Bikes



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global







