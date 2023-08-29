Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Report 2023 - Driving Cancer Detection: Sysmex, Janssen Global Services and PerkinElmer Contribute to Market Surge

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach $57.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$57.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31% over the analysis period 2022-2030. qPCR & Multiplexing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 33% CAGR and reach US$25.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Next Generation Sequencing segment is readjusted to a revised 26.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.1% CAGR



The Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.9% and 26.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.5% CAGR.

The provided data encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the global next-generation cancer diagnostics market. It covers various geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, and spans the years from 2014 to 2030.

The analysis includes insights into annual sales figures in US$ million and percentage CAGR for multiple technologies and applications such as qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR, Other Technologies, Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis, Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer Screening, Risk Analysis, and Other Applications.

Additionally, the 8-year perspective offers a percentage breakdown of value sales for the specified regions, highlighting trends and growth opportunities in the field of next-generation cancer diagnostics.

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $57.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.9% Regions Covered Global



