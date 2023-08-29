Global Insulated Packaging Market Report 2023: Amcor, DuPont, Greiner, Sonoco, Huhtamaki and Winpak Among Players Driving Industry Growth

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulated Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Insulated Packaging Market to Reach $22.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Insulated Packaging estimated at US$14.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Corrugated Cardboards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Plastics segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Insulated Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

Market Scope

The provided data comprises a comprehensive analysis of various packaging types and their applications within different geographic regions. The tables span from 2014 to 2030 and provide insights into annual sales in US$ million, historical reviews, recent past, current, and future analyses, as well as a 16-year perspective on value sales percentages.

The geographic regions covered include the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The tables are categorized by packaging types such as Boxes & Containers, Bags & Pouches, Wraps, Other Packaging Types, Insulated Packaging, Corrugated Cardboard, Plastics, Wood, Glass, and Other Material Types.

Each table offers independent insights into market trends, growth prospects, and value sales breakdowns for various applications, including Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Other Applications.

This comprehensive analysis provides valuable information for stakeholders seeking to understand market dynamics and potential growth opportunities in the packaging industry.

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 271 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $14.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global



