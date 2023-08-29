Global PET Packaging Market Report 2023: Unveiling the Future of PET Packaging Amcor, Berry Plastics, and More Lead the Way

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PET Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global PET Packaging Market to Reach $87 Billion by 2030



The global market for PET Packaging estimated at US$59 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$87 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Bottles & Jars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$31.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bags & Pouches segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The PET Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

Market Scope







The provided data includes an extensive analysis of the global PET packaging market, focusing on various geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The analysis covers the years from 2014 to 2030 and provides information on annual sales figures in US$ million and percentage CAGR for different aspects of PET packaging, including different types (Bottles & Jars, Bags & Pouches, Trays, Other Pack Types), filling technologies (Cold Fill, Hot Fill, Aseptic Fill, Other Filling Technologies), lids/caps & closures, and end-uses (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Household Products, Other End-Uses).

The data is presented through multiple tables, offering insights into recent, current, and future trends, as well as a historic review and a 16-year perspective on the market. The analysis further includes a percentage breakdown of value sales for specified regions for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. This data aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the trends, growth opportunities, and market dynamics in the global PET packaging industry across different geographic regions, product types, filling technologies, and end-use segments.







Market Overview



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

PET Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -

Amcor Ltd.

Berry Plastics Corporation

CCL Industries, Inc.

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Dunmore Corporation

Gerresheimer AG

Graham Packaging Company

Gtx Hanex Plastic Sp. Z O.O.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Klockner Pentaplast GmbH & Co. KG

Resilux NV

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 276 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



