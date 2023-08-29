Global Lipids Market is Likely to Reach US$ 29.9 billion by 2031, Expanding at a 4.3% CAGR: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for lipids was estimated to be worth US$ 19.4 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to advance with a 4.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 29.9 billion.
The food, cosmetics, and personal care sectors all make substantial use of lipids, which are organic molecules that take the form of oils, fats, and hormones and are insoluble in water. The need for lipid-based medication delivery systems is being driven by the rise in chronic illnesses and disorders linked to lifestyle.
Global Lipids Market: Key Players
Major companies in the lipids market are concentrating on producing them as the need for nutritious lipids rises in developed nations of North America and Europe The presence of major companies has helped to consolidate the global lipids industry. The following companies are well-known participants in the global lipids market:
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Merck Millipore Limited
- Stepan Company
- NOF Corporation
- Abitec Corporation
- Avanti Polar Lipids Inc.
- Cayman Chemical Company
- Cordenpharma International
- Chemi S.P.A.
- Matreya Llc
- Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
- Lipoid GmbH.
Developments by the key players in the global market for lipids are:
Companies in the lipids sector are building steady income streams by increasing their production capabilities for pharmaceutical lipids.
Key Findings of the Market Report
- Lipids are typically insoluble in water, however, they are readily soluble in alcohols as well as organic solvents.
- Lipids are made up of esters and fats with comparable properties.
- Energy storage is one of the fundamental qualities of lipid nutrition, which the human body needs for healthy operation.
- Transparency Market Research's most recent study projects that the global lipids market will grow due to rising consumer demand for nutritious lipids and the increased commercial potential of lipids.
- In 2021, the glycerophospholipid product type category accounted for a significant 81% of the global market.
- With a predicted growth rate of about 4.4% over the course of the projection period, it is anticipated to keep its leading market share.
Market Trends for Lipids
- Lipids are widely employed in many different applications, including food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care & cosmetics. Significant lifestyle changes have been brought about by increased urbanization in many locations. The personal care and cosmetics business has benefited as a result. Social media and digitization have been extremely important for cosmetics sales.
- In 2021, the personal care and cosmetics industry accounted for a significant portion—more than 46%—of the overall lipids market. There has been an increase in demand for nutritional lipids generated from plants and other biotechnological sources due to the incorporation of herbal ingredients in green cosmetics and the related health advantages.
Lipids Regional Market Outlook
Various reasons are propelling the growth of the lipids market in different regions. These are:
- In 2021, Asia Pacific held a significant volume share of 43.7% in the global lipids market. The market in the region is anticipated to develop quickly over the projected period due to the rise popularity for nutraceutical goods and expansion of the pharmaceutical sector.
- India is anticipated to soon occupy the lion's share of the lipids market in Asia Pacific owing to the rising need for lipids in the country's nutraceutical industry.
- In 2021, from a regional or national perspective, China dominated the lipids market because of the substantial demand for lipids in the country's food and beverage as well as personal care & cosmetics industries.
- The Chinese market is anticipated to grow considerably throughout the projected period due largely to the growth in per capita disposable income in the nation.
Global Lipids Market Segmentation
Product Type
- Sphingomyelin
- Glycerophospholipid
- Cholesterol
- Monoglycerols
- Diacylglycerols
- Fatty Acids
Application
- Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Food
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
