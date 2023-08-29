Human Nutrition Market to Surpass 620.8 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Surge in Chronic Illnesses

Westford USA, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the escalating levels of health consciousness combined with a surge in chronic illnesses worldwide are driving a notable upswing in consumer fascination with nutrition. The adoption of fast-paced and demanding lifestyles has given rise to myriad health challenges stemming from inadequate nutritional practices in the human nutrition market . This phenomenon underscores the critical connection between dietary habits and overall well-being.

The expansion of the human nutrition market is primarily underpinned by a confluence of factors that collectively shape its upward trajectory. The surging trend towards prioritizing health and wellness has emerged as a compelling driver as consumers seek to proactively enhance their overall well-being through mindful dietary choices.

Prominent Players in Human Nutrition Market

Nestle

Danone

General Mills

Kellogg's

Unilever

Abbott Laboratories

PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

GlaxoSmithKline

Herbalife

Amway

The Nature's Bounty Co.

Archer Daniels Midland

Royal DSM

Bayer Health Care AG

BASF SE

Lonza Group AG

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Kerry Group

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Dietary Supplements Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Prevalence of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases

Dietary supplements segment asserted its dominance by capturing the most significant portion of the global human nutrition market. This significant share is primarily accredited to the mounting prevalence of chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and the concurrent rise in awareness surrounding the manifold health advantages associated with the reasonable intake of essential nutrients.

The market in North America has consistently maintained a significant market share in the human nutrition market and is poised to sustain its leading position. This prominence is largely credited to the pivotal role played by the United States, which serves as the epicenter of the market's activities.

Probiotics Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Escalating Consumer Awareness

Probiotics segment is poised to achieve the highest CAGR in the human nutrition market. This remarkable segment expansion surge can be attributed to several key factors. There is an escalating consumer awareness regarding the myriad health benefits of probiotics, which has stimulated a proactive interest in integrating these microorganisms into dietary regimes.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific are poised to emerge as a dynamic force in the human nutrition market. This trajectory can be attributed to the burgeoning consumer populations within countries such as India, China, and South Korea. As these nations experience an upswing in economic development, there has been a noteworthy increase in the spending capacity of consumers.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the human nutrition market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Human Nutrition Market

In 2022, BASF took a significant stride by enhancing the production capacity of its feed enzymes plant located in Ludwigshafen. This strategic move will provide robust backing for the expansion strategies of clientele operating within the animal nutrition sector. BASF aims to meet the evolving demands of its customers better and contribute to the growth trajectory of the animal nutrition industry by bolstering production capabilities.

In 2022, BASF implemented a global price increase of 20% for its vitamin E product range, effective immediately. This proactive price adjustment directly responds to the notable escalation in costs associated with energy, raw materials, and logistical operations.

Key Questions Answered in Human Nutrition Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

