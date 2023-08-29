Regenerative Agriculture Market Latest Investments and Innovations - The Next Big Thing in Sustainable Farming | Exclusive InsightAce Analytic Report

Jersey City, NJ, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of the market assessment report on “ Global Regenerative Agriculture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Practice (Aquaculture, Holistic Planned Grazing, Agroforestry, Pasture Cropping, Agroecology, Silvopasture), By Application (Carbon Sequestration, Nutrient Cycling and Biodiversity) - Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Regenerative Agriculture Market size is valued at US$ 9.08 Billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 31.88 Billion in 2031, recording a promising CAGR of 15.17% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

The regenerative agriculture market is predicated on creating significant growth opportunities for players involved in this market owing to the increasing demand for sustainable food systems, rising awareness about soil pollution, and the potential benefits associated with regenerative agriculture.

Regenerative agriculture has emerged as an important solution for soil health, biodiversity and ecosystem resilience. Regenerative farming is the best alternative to conventional farming practices that rely on synthetic inputs and heavy tillage.

Regenerative agriculture practices focus on regenerating, restoring and reusing essential materials. Such techniques can help companies meet their goals related to biodiversity loss, climate change, deforestation, soil quality and water balances.





Key developments in the market:

In July 2023, PepsiCo collaborated with Walmart to pursue investments of $120 million to support U.S. and Canadian farmers to improve soil health and water quality through regenerative agriculture. This effort is a new model for PepsiCo, marking the company’s first large-scale strategic collaboration focused on sustainable agriculture with a retail partner.

In July 2023, Nestlé started a project to assist wheat farms in implementing regenerative agriculture practices as a part of the supply chain for its DiGiorno pizza brand. This will help increase biodiversity, use less water, energy, and fertilizer, improve soil health and fertility, and mitigate the effects of climate change.

In September 2022, Agreed Earth received an investment from specialist venture capital firm Regenerate Ventures to promote regenerative farming and reduce nitrogen use.

In June 2022, General Mills collaborated with Regrow Agriculture to monitor agricultural practices and their environmental impacts across 175 million acres of farmland in North America, Latin America, and Europe.

In February 2022, Indigo AG, Inc. partnered with Landus Cooperative to develop Market+ Merchandise that helps streamline grain merchandising.

Some of the prominent players in the Regenerative Agriculture Market are:



Vayda

Terramera Inc.

Agreed.Earth

Biotrex

Ecorobotix SA

Ruumi

Continuum AG

Aker Technologies, Inc.

Indigo AG, Inc.

Tortuga Agricultural Technologies, Inc.

Astanor Ventures

SATELLIGENCE

Other Prominent Players

Regenerative Agriculture Market Report Scope:



Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 9.08 Billion Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 31.88 Billion Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 15.17 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Practice, By Application Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia Competitive Landscape Vayda, Terramera Inc., Agreed.Earth, Biotrex, Ecorobotix SA, Ruumi, Continuum AG, Aker Technologies, Inc., Indigo AG, Inc., Tortuga Agricultural Technologies, Inc., Astanor Ventures, SATELLIGENCE, and Others. Customization Scope Free customization report with the procurement of the report and modifications to the regional and segment scope. Particular Geographic competitive landscape. Pricing and Available Payment Methods Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.





"The global Global Sustainable Agriculture market is estimated to reach over USD 31.35 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.17% during the forecast period."

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The growth of the regenerative agriculture market is driven by various factors, including the growing need for a sustainable food system (SFS), rising government support for sustainable agricultural practices, adoption of regenerative farming techniques by farmers, and increasing collaborations and partnerships activities among the stakeholders involved in the regenerative agriculture sector.

Rising government support for sustainable agricultural practices:

Governments offer incentives and support programs to encourage farmers to adopt regenerative farming practices, which is expected to fuel business expansion in the upcoming years.

Adoption of regenerative farming techniques by farmers:

Surging consumer demand for healthy, nutritious and sustainable food has driven farmers towards adopting regenerative agriculture methods. Several food & agricultural companies have started using regenerative practices like seed blending technology. The seed blending technology is an advanced method that allows farmers to improve soil health by fixing nitrogen, increasing organic matter, reducing erosion, and suppressing weeds.

Challenges:

However, the requirement of large initial capital, high maintenance costs, insufficient financial support from companies and external financing sources, lack of knowledge about the regeneration farming benefits, and the scarcity of skilled workers and expertise for handling farming machinery are estimated to hinder the expansion of the regenerative agriculture market globally. In addition, the unavailability of systemic infrastructure is also expected to limit the market’s growth in the forthcoming years.

Regional Trends:

North American regenerative agriculture market is anticipated to capture the maximum market revenue share over the forecast period 2023-2031. The market's growth is mainly driven by the increasing use of technologically advanced farming machinery and tools, rising consumer demand for healthy food, and growing government investments to improve regenerative farming practices. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow fastest over the projected period. Factors contributing to this growth are rising government efforts to improve agricultural techniques, the presence of vast agricultural land, and the increasing awareness regarding soil pollution.

Market Segments:

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Practice

Aquaculture

Holistic Planned Grazing

Agroecology

Agroforestry

Biochar

Pasture Cropping

Silvopasture

Others

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Application

Soil and crop management Nitrogen fixation Water retention Nutrient cycle

Operations management Carbon sequestration Ecosystem services

Biodiversity

Other applications

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Regenerative Agriculture Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

U.S.

Canada

Europe Regenerative Agriculture Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Regenerative Agriculture Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Regenerative Agriculture Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Regenerative Agriculture Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa





