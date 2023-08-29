Global Data Lakes Market 2023-2028: Banking's Data Evolution - Oracle, IBM, and Teradata Embrace Data Lakes for Innovation

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Lakes Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Data Lakes market is poised for substantial growth, forecasted to surge from USD 13.74 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 37.76 billion by 2028, marking a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.40% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Data Lakes Emerge as the Cost-Effective Alternative

Data lakes have emerged as an economical choice for many companies in contrast to data warehousing solutions. Unlike data warehousing, data lakes do not entail additional data processing before storage, leading to cost savings in maintenance. The reduced operational load and space requirements make data lakes a more cost-efficient alternative.

Key Catalysts for Market Growth

Enhanced Data Retrieval Speed: Data lakes offer superior data retrieval speeds compared to traditional data warehouses. This efficiency is pivotal in reducing the time spent on fundamental operations like data extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL), allowing data scientists to focus on analytics and modeling, thereby optimizing the process.

Market Trends: Banking Sector Leads the Way

Data Lakes Revolutionize Banking: Banks are turning to data lakes to consolidate diverse data sources into a centralized repository. Initiatives like the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's (ANZ) project to aggregate data ponds to form a main data lake demonstrate the sector's adoption. Data lakes enable banks to transition from conventional data warehousing architectures, streamlining operations and improving data utility for analytical solutions.

North America's Dominance in Data Lakes Adoption

Smart Meters Drive Demand: North America is at the forefront of data lakes adoption, driven by the rapid growth of smart meters. BC Hydro in Canada utilizes data lakes to analyze aggregated data from smart meters, enabling anomaly detection and substantial electricity savings. The proliferation of smart meters has resulted in substantial data generation, necessitating the use of data lakes to manage and analyze these vast datasets efficiently.

Data Lakes Market Landscape

The data lakes market is characterized by a blend of established companies with strong brands and expansive geographic presence. Notably, industry giants like Amazon and Microsoft enjoy a competitive advantage in the cloud space, attributed to the growing preference for cloud-delivered solutions and services. Market players are consistently launching new products and enhancements to maintain a competitive edge.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Proliferation of Data due to the Adoption of IoT Need for Advanced Analytic Capabilities

Market Restraints

Slow Onboarding and Data Integration of Data Lakes

