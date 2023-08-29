Fuel Cell Market Gains Momentum as Demand for Efficient Energy Sources, estimated to be worth US$ 35 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fuel Cell Market is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 7.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 35 billion by 2033, trailing a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.



Fuel cell systems are increasingly being deployed for Combined Heat and power (CHP) generation, catering to small households' energy and heating needs and commercial spaces such as hotels, hospitals, educational centers, and public buildings. As a result, several state and federal authorities have introduced favorable legislative frameworks and subsidy programs to drive the adoption of these systems across various applications. For example,

The government of New Jersey has updated its financial incentives for FC CHP installations starting from October 1st, 2020. The CHP-FC Program offers monetary support of up to US$ 3 million per project to encourage many manufacturers in this sector.



Carbon emissions play a significant role in climate change, leading to adverse effects on both humans and the environment. Solid oxide fuel cell (SOFCs) are utilized in both mobile and stationary applications, bolstering and diversifying the energy infrastructure.

They offer a reliable, clean, and advanced energy-efficient solution to meet the increasing power demand. As a result, the growing adoption of zero-emission equipment and the improved fuel efficiency provided by the fuel cell is expected to drive demand for CHP applications in the forecast period.

Request to Download a Sample Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-65

Leading market players are actively enhancing their market presence in developing countries by investing in research and development and engaging in frequent mergers and acquisitions. Moreover, ongoing technological advancements and cost reductions in fuel cell installations are facilitating the deployment of these products. I

Increasing government investments in hydrogen infrastructure construction, coupled with the growing demand for fuel-cell electric vehicles, are anticipated to drive the growth of the fuel-cell market.

The fuel cell demand is expected to rise due to increasing demand for portable devices, stringent government regulations to curb pollution, and improved fuel cell efficiency. All these factors are expected to have a significant impact as the advantages of fuel cells become widely recognized.

Key Takeaways

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand with a promising CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

is projected to expand with a promising during the forecast period. The demand for fuel cells in North America is expected to thrive at a significant CAGR of 18.2% in the forecast period.

in the forecast period. The market in Europe is predicted to capture a CAGR of 17.8% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. By application, the stationary power segment is expected to generate demand with a CAGR of 17.8% between 2023 and 2033.

Increasing demand for portable devices and rising demand for alternative energy resources is expected to fuel the demand for fuel cells in the coming years- comments an FMI Analyst

Competitive Landscape

The market for fuel cells is characterized by intense competition, as notable industry players are making significant investments to enhance their manufacturing capabilities.

Fuel Cell Market Research Report Coverage:

Attribute Details Market Value in 2023 US$ 7.2 billion Market Value in 2033 US$ 35 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 17.1% from 2023 to 2033 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Revenue in US4 billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2033 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Segments Covered By source

By design

By application

By region Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa Key Countries Profiled The United States of America

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France Spain

Italy

India

China

Japan

Malaysia

Singapore Thailand

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Toshiba Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Hydrogenics Corporation

Kyocera

AFC Energy Ballard Power Systems, Inc.

Ceres Power Holdings PLC

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited

Doosan Corporation





Key Developments in the Fuel Cell Market

In February 2023, SFC Energy AG, a hydrogen and methanol fuel cell supplier, and FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd signed a strategic cooperation agreement to establish a manufacturing facility for hydrogen and methanol fuel cells in India.

In August 2022, Bosch announced a US$ 200 million investment in manufacturing fuel cell stacks at its South Carolina facility.

In June 2022, Doosan Fuel Cell Corporation Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea Southern Power, Samsung C&T, and the Korea Institute of Energy Research.

In August 2021, SFC Energy AG and Nel ASA joined forces to develop the world's first integrated electrolyzer and hydrogen fuel cell system.

Get Ahead with Detailed Market Intelligence: Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information and uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/65

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global fuel cell market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033. To understand opportunities in the fuel cell market, the market is segmented based on source, design, application, and region.

About the Oil and Gas Division at Future Market Insights

The Oil and Gas team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective of providing authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analysing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage of Oil and Gas Market Insights

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size: The sustainable aviation fuel market is expected to expand its roots at a booming CAGR of 60% during the forecast period. The market is likely to hold a revenue of US$ 563.2 million in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 61.92 billion by 2033.

Biofuel Enzymes Market Share: The rapidly increasing need for increasing efficiency and specificity of products is expected to dive in revenue growth of biofuel enzymes market.

Portable Fuel Cells Market Trends: Global demand for portable fuel cells is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 4 billion by the end of the year 2023, accelerating at a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

Collapsible Fuel Tank Market Demand: The global collapsible fuel tank market is estimated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of more than US$ 2 Billion by the end of 2032. The demand for collapsible fuel tanks is expected to top US$ 1.40 Billion by 2022, expanding at a robust CAGR of 8% to 9% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Cellulosic Ethanol Market Analysis: Cellulosic Ethanol is a second-generation biofuel derived from feedstock (which is generally not food crops) after undergoing thermochemical or biochemical conversion.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com