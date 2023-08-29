Rising Prevalence Fuels Growth: Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market Set to Surge Through 2031

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology, Disease Management, Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2021-2031" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Diabetic Neuropathic Pain (DNP) market is set to experience growth over the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain, characterized by pain resulting from nerve damage in patients with diabetes mellitus, is expected to witness expansion in its treatment landscape with the potential introduction of promising late-stage pipeline products. Key drivers of growth include the increase in diagnosed prevalent cases of DNP, innovative therapeutic approaches targeting the underlying pathophysiology, and novel drug candidates entering the market.

Key Highlights

The report provides an extensive analysis of the DNP market, covering the 7 Major Markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) and offering insights into epidemiology, disease management, competitive assessment, unmet needs, pipeline assessment, market outlook, and more. Some key highlights include:

The diagnosed prevalent cases of DNP are projected to increase from 4,447,050 cases in 2021 to 5,157,455 cases in 2031, demonstrating an Average Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.60%.

The current DNP treatment landscape encompasses various established analgesics that offer symptomatic relief. Drug classes such as tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), serotonin and noradrenaline reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), alpha-2-delta ligands (gabapentinoids), sodium channel blockers, and topical treatments are commonly used.

The entry of four pipeline agents is expected to drive moderate growth in the DNP market between 2021 and 2031, offering potential therapeutic advancements.

Engensis, a promising pipeline candidate, has the potential to address the underlying pathophysiology of DNP rather than focusing solely on symptomatic treatment.

Scope

The report covers various aspects of the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain market, including:

Disease overview, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Forecasted annual revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns from 2021 to 2031.

Strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications for the DNP therapeutics market.

Comprehensive pipeline analysis, profiling promising candidates in Phase III and Phase IIb development.

Analysis of current and future market competition, key industry drivers, restraints, and challenges.

Key trends and emerging players likely to impact the global DNP therapeutics market.

Reasons to Buy

The report provides valuable insights to help stakeholders make informed decisions:

Develop in-licensing and out-licensing strategies based on pipeline products and technologies.

Formulate business strategies by understanding market trends and driving factors.

Drive revenues by identifying innovative products, technologies, market segments, and companies shaping the future DNP therapeutics market.

Create effective sales and marketing strategies by analyzing the competitive landscape and competitor performance.

Identify emerging players with strong product portfolios and develop counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Enhance sales and marketing efforts by identifying market categories and segments with maximum opportunities for consolidation, investments, and partnerships.

For comprehensive insights into trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities within the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain market, refer to the complete report.

Research Methodology

The report's analysis involves three phases: secondary research, primary research, and expert panel review. The data triangulation across various data points ensures accuracy and consistency of quantitative data. The report includes quantitative market estimations, qualitative analysis, and insights into emerging trends, industry dynamics, and market players.



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/51gd5r



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.