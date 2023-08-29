United States Military Animals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Military Animals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats), By Service Type (Sentry, Casualty), By Sector (Army, Navy, Marine, Air Force), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Set to achieve remarkable growth, the U.S. military animals market size is projected to attain USD 67.35 million by the year 2030, exhibiting a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.61% during the period from 2023 to 2030.
This upward trajectory is driven by a rising demand for military working dogs and an augmented focus on internal and external security threats. With their specialized skills, these dogs contribute significantly to tasks such as drug, weapons, bomb detection, and identifying hostile personnel.
Aiming for precision and tailored expertise, current training practices have led to the segmentation of roles for these loyal companions, ensuring heightened efficiency and effectiveness in military operations. Additionally, according to the Department of Defence (DOD), 13% of canine recruits are born and raised in the American military due to the DOD Military Working Dog Breeding Program.
The rest are acquired from top breeders throughout the world. Every year, between 50 and 90 puppies are born into this program. Military working dogs, or MWDs, put in a lot of effort every day to serve in a variety of capacities for the military, including explosive detection, tracking, search & rescue, and more.
It has been common since ancient times to use animals in battle to raise courage and aid in communications or surveillance. Pigeons, sea lions, bats, cats, insects, chickens, camels, rats, dolphins, pigs, horses, and even elephants have all been utilized historically. The dog, considered to be man's best friend, has served in the military around the world for the longest of all of these animals, but some of them are still in use today.
Due to their keen senses and unwavering loyalty, dogs are invaluable companions for soldiers navigating dangerous and unpredictable conflict zones. Belgian Malinois or German Shepherds make up the majority of military canines. However, these aren't the only breeds that can serve in the military. Among the most popular breeds, Labradors, Doberman Pinschers, Giant Schnauzers, Sheepdogs, and Collies have all performed bravely in the past.
- By animal type, the dog segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period
- Based on service type, the scout/patrol search segment dominated the market in 2022, and the sentry segment is expected to witness lucrative CAGR during the forecast period
- By sector, the army dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period.
- The army is in charge of protecting the whole landmass of the United States, as well as its holdings, commonwealths, and overseas territories
Market Dynamics
Market Driver Analysis
- Increasing demand for military working dogs
- Increasing spending on military working dogs
- Increasing internal and external security threats
Market Restraint Analysis
- High cost of training
- Market Opportunity Analysis
- Market Challenge Analysis
U.S. Military Animals Market Analysis Tools
- Industry Analysis - Porter's
- PESTEL Analysis
- Estimated Number of Military Working Dogs (MWD) in the U.S., 2017 - 2022
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Competitive Landscape
- Participant's Overview
- Service Benchmarking
- Financial Performance
- Strategic Initiatives
- Participant Categorization
- Heat Map Analysis/ Company Market Position Analysis
- Strategy Mapping
Key Company Profiles
- Pond & Copany
- Shultz K9 Enforcement Inc
- K9 Partners for Patriots
- ExcelsiorK9
- TWG Group
- Us K9 Unlimited
- Worldwide Canine
- Cobra Canine
- K2 Solutions, Inc
Scope of the Report
Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
- Dogs
- German Shepherds
- Belgian Malinois
- Retrievers
- Cats
Service Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
- Scout/Patrol Search
- Sentry
- Casualty
- Explosive Detection
- Narcotic Detection
Sector Estimates & Trend Analysis
- Army
- Air Force
- Marine
- Navy
