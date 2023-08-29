Amicus Therapeutics Announces Presentation and Posters at the SSIEM Annual Symposium 2023

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), today announced that one oral presentation and five posters across its development programs will be included at the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (SSIEM) Annual Symposium 2023, being held August 29 – September 1, 2023 in Jerusalem, Israel.



Oral Presentation:

Pompe Disease:

Abstract Title: Switching treatment from alglucosidase alfa to cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat positively affects motor function and quality of life in patients with late-onset Pompe disease

Presenter: Priya Kishnani, MD, MBBS, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, U.S.A.

Clinical Studies & Outcomes I Date and time: Wednesday, August 30, 8:45-9:00 a.m. I.D.T.

Poster Sessions:

Fabry Disease:

Abstract Title: Multiorgan involvement in females with Fabry disease: results from two phase III trials and the followME registry (Poster #B169)

Presenter: Peter Nordbeck, MD, University Hospital Würzburg, Würzburg, Germany

Abstract Title: Exploring the Experiences of Females Living with Fabry Disease in Canada (Poster #B12)

Presenter: Julia Alton, Executive Director, Canadian Fabry Association, Ontario, Canada

Pompe Disease:

Abstract Title: 104-week efficacy and safety of cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat in patients with late-onset Pompe disease previously treated with alglucosidase alfa (Poster #B167)

Presenter: Tahseen Mozaffar, MD, Department of Neurology, University of California, Irvine, CA, U.S.A.

Abstract Title: Safety of home administration of cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat in late-onset Pompe disease: results from multiple clinical trials (Poster #B20)

Presenter: Ozlem Goker-Alpan, MD, Lysosomal and Rare Disorders Research and Treatment Center, Fairfax, VA, U.S.A

Abstract Title: Effect size analysis of cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat versus alglucosidase alfa in ERT-experienced adults with late-onset Pompe disease in PROPEL (Poster #B168)

Presenter: Tahseen Mozaffar, MD, Department of Neurology, University of California, Irvine, CA, U.S.A.

For more information on the SSIEM Annual Symposium 2023, please visit ssiem2023.org.

