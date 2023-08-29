INE Launches Skill Sonar

CARY, N.C., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE , a leading provider of networking and cybersecurity training and certifications, has launched Skill Sonar, a cybersecurity and networking assessment tool designed to give technical leaders insights into their teams’ strengths and areas of improvement. Skill Sonar harnesses advanced data to help enterprise leaders identify their team members’ skills and abilities in real-time.



“Skill development plays a pivotal role in driving productivity, ensuring infrastructure stability and security, and achieving organizational excellence,” said Dara Warn, INE’s CEO. “We’ve built Skill Sonar to be a transformative solution designed to help leaders make data-driven decisions that optimize skill growth. From L&D professionals, team leads, to hiring managers, Skill Sonar empowers every talent-development leader to bridge gaps, amplify progress, and align skills with success, setting a new standard for workforce development.”

Skill Sonar utilizes data to assess cybersecurity or networking KSAs (knowledge, skills, and abilities) for baseline skills, evaluate results for each team member, and improve teams by helping employers set training objectives. The recommended learning paths, courses, and labs can help assist with upskilling employees to bridge any perceived skill gaps.

Skill Sonar is integrated directly into INE’s Enterprise platform, and is designed to offer strategic support for upskilling in three specific ways:

Escalate employee retention through upskilling, potentially reducing costs. The HR Director found that the cost of recruiting, onboarding, and training a new hire (~$19,800) can cost upwards of 80% versus the average cost of upskilling (~$4,500) an existing employee.

Increase infrastructure stability and security by identifying critical skills gaps and training needs to strengthen teams and reduce time to competency, allowing people to focus on what they need to learn.

Boost workplace efficiency by ensuring employees have the knowledge and support they need to do their jobs effectively. A recent Lorman report shows 6 in 10 employees don't feel they have the skills to meet their role - ongoing training for career development can help bridge that gap.



With the addition of Skill Sonar, INE takes enterprise networking, cloud and cybersecurity training to the next level by enabling leaders to pinpoint specific training needs and match training to the individual. Trusted by organizations globally, INE has comprehensive solutions to ensure that organizations are upskilling teams across the enterprise, leading to enhanced workforce competence and productivity and closing KSA gaps using a robust enterprise training platform that includes practical hands-on labs, courses, videos, quizzes, and industry recognized certifications.

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of online technical training for the IT industry. Harnessing the world’s most powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide, and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and data science. INE is committed to delivering the most advanced technical training on the planet, while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

