From Conventional to Vegan: Exploring the Evolving Yogurt Drinks Industry

Global Yogurt Drinks Market to Reach $90.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Yogurt Drinks estimated at US$52.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$90.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$84.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vegan segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR



The Yogurt Drinks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

