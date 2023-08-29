Exploring Nucleic Acid Labeling: Global Applications, Techniques, and Growth

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nucleic Acid Labeling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global nucleic acid labeling market, focusing on various geographic regions including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

It examines key market segments such as products (reagents, kits, instruments), applications (in situ hybridization, DNA sequencing, PCR, FISH, microarrays, blotting), and labeling techniques (PCR, nick translation, random primer, in vitro transcription, reverse transcription, other techniques).

Each region's market presence is assessed in terms of its strength, activity, niche, or trivial status, and key competitors are identified. The report includes detailed tables showcasing annual sales figures for the years 2022 through 2030, as well as percentage breakdowns of value sales for various market segments during the same years.

Overall, the analysis provides insights into the current and future trends of the nucleic acid labeling market across different regions and segments.



Global Nucleic Acid Labeling Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nucleic Acid Labeling estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.3% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Kits segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $729.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Nucleic Acid Labeling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$729.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$737.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

General Electric Company

Merck KgaA

New England Biolabs, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Vector Laboratories, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/to6ctl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment