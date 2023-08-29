Diverse Product Types Drive Global Healthy Snacks Market to New Heights

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthy Snacks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the global healthy snacks market analysis, the study covers a comprehensive evaluation of various product types, including cereal and granola bars, nuts and seeds snacks, meat snacks, dried fruit, and trail mix snacks.

The analysis encompasses different geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The report provides insights into recent, current, and future sales trends for the years 2022 through 2030, along with historic reviews and percentage breakdowns of value sales for different regions and product types for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

The market presence of healthy snacks, characterized as strong, active, niche, or trivial, is highlighted for key competitors in each region. This analysis offers a comprehensive perspective on the healthy snacks market, its growth trajectory, and the dynamics shaping its evolution across various regions and product segments.



Global Healthy Snacks Market to Reach $39.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Healthy Snacks estimated at US$24.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cereal &

Granola Bars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$15.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Nuts & Seeds Snacks segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The Healthy Snacks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

B & G Foods, Inc.

Calbee, Inc.

Danone S.A.

Dole Food Company, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Kellogg Company

Kind LLC

Mondelez International

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Select Harvests

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Unilever PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/izveu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment