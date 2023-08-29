Lyophilized Injectable Market Predicted to Reach USD 5 billion by 2031, Registering at a 5% CAGR | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for lyophilized injectable is anticipated to advance with almost a 5% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 and by 2031; the market is likely to gain US$ 5 billion .



When a substance is unstable in aqueous solution, the most often utilized procedure for producing parenteral pharmaceutical products is lyophilization. It is crucial to the preservation of materials that require a sterile and delicate preservation technique and low moisture content (less than 1%) to maintain stability.

Global Lyophilized Injectable Market: Key Players

Major companies are becoming increasingly interested in developing universal, upgradeable, and flexible drug delivery systems to meet the growing need for lyophilized injectables on a global basis. They are investing a sizable sum of money in activities connected to research and development to accomplish this.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global lyophilized injectable market:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

BD

Schott AG

Aristopharma Ltd.

Vetter Pharma

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC



Developments by the key players in the global market for lyophilized injectable are:

Market Player Year Key Developments Recipharm 2022 Arranta Bio, a CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) for advanced treatment, and Vibalogics, a CDMO for virotherapy, were both acquired by Recipharm.

Recipharm now has a strong footing in the USA and a solid basis upon which to develop its capabilities into additional biologics modalities due to its new facilities in Boxborough, Massachusetts as a consequence of the acquisition. Bristol Myers Squibb 2022 The company to achieve a portfolio of various experimental medicines acquired Turning Point Therapeutics.

These medicines were used to target oncogenic mutations.

Industry professionals are implementing lyophilization in their manufacturing processes due to the improved quality and shelf life of lyophilized medications. Lyophilized injectable pharmaceuticals are being more often used by contract research and manufacturing companies to deliver high-quality goods to consumers.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The Asia Pacific lyophilized injectable market is predicted to expand rapidly in the next years as a result of unexplored potential, improved healthcare infrastructure, and increased availability of contract manufacturing as well as research services.

Compared to non-lyophilized items, lyophilized products are thought to be safe to use while providing the intended functionality.

Global demand for lyophilized injectables is anticipated to be driven by CRAMS, a rapidly expanding industry.



Market Trends for Lyophilized Injectable

Injectable drugs that have been lyophilized are stable at room temperature and just need to be rehydrated before use. This streamlines and simplifies procedures while removing several potential causes of pipetting problems.

Eliminating the cold chain reduces costs and carbon footprint while also having a beneficial environmental impact by reducing the demand for expanded polystyrene (EPS or 'Styrofoam') containers. These are commonly used to export temperature-controlled items.

Compared to non-lyophilized items, lyophilized products are thought to be safe to use while providing the intended functionality. Lyophilization aids in keeping the chemical compound's biological and chemical activity present in the finished product. This fuels the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors' need for lyophilized injectable drugs.



Lyophilized Injectable Regional Market Outlook



Various reasons are propelling the growth of the lyophilized injectable market in different regions. These are:

In North America, the lyophilized injectable market was dominated by the United States in 2019. The region is expected to dominate the worldwide market during the forecast period due to the rise in the prevalence of chronic illnesses and the increasing acceptance of lyophilized injectable pharmaceuticals in the area's nations.

From 2018 to 2026, the lyophilized injectables market in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at an impressive CAGR. The area includes developing nations including Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, China, Indonesia, and India. Asia Pacific, which was the third-largest market in the world in 2017, has substantial prospects in the healthcare industry. Large prospects exist for these type of injectables in these nations for the healthcare industry.

Global Lyophilized Injectable Market Segmentation

Type of Packaging Single-use Vials

Point-of-care Reconstitution

Specialty Packaging Type of Delivery Prefilled Diluent Syringes

Proprietary Reconstitution Devices

Single-step Devices

Multi-step Devices Indication Autoimmune Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Conditions

Others End User Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

