Lavras Gold drills 340 metres grading 1.09 g/t gold at Fazenda do Posto discovery

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good, old-fashioned boots on the ground field exploration has yielded a potentially game-changing discovery for Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC, OTCQB: LGCFF). Drilling at the new Fazenda do Posto discovery on the Company’s LDS Project in southern Brazil has returned assay results with remarkably continuous mineralization of 340 metres grading 1.09 g/t gold from 117 metres including:



160 metres grading 1.79 g/t gold from 199 metres including 27 metres grading 2.07 g/t gold from 208 metres 68 metres grading 2.09 g/t gold from 293 metres.





including

Drill hole 23FP002 was collared roughly 150 metres west of the Butiá Gold Deposit, which has an NI 43-101 gold resource (see details below) of approximately 500,000 ounces.

The hole tested a blind target with no obvious signs of surface mineralization in an area of recessive topography across an interpreted northeast trending fault. The hole was drilled north on a 020 degree azimuth and a dip of 060 degrees.

“This new discovery on our Fazenda do Posto claim block is a potential game changer for Lavras Gold,” said Michael Durose, Lavras Gold’s President and CEO. “It is remarkable that we have discovered a long, continuous bulk-tonnage disseminated style of gold mineralization in this intrusive-hosted gold system only 150 metres from the western edge of the Butiá Gold Deposit.

“This is a blind gold discovery associated with an interpreted down-dropped block of rock across a northeast trending fault. The discovery was made by good old-fashioned field geology with boots on the ground.

“Congratulations to our entire team in Brazil for this excellent outcome. We have two drill rigs in this target area and will vigorously follow up with the goal of fast-tracking the process of defining the geometry and grade distribution of this important new discovery.”





Learn more about these exploration results during a webinar August 30

Join CEO Michael Durose for an exploration webinar on August 30, 2023 at 11:00 am ET. Click the following link to register now:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIlcu-urjsrGtKLZEqTwTS2MVOIL-W4JY9G

Discussion of drilling results

The Fazenda do Posto discovery is located along the western edge of the Lavras do Sul intrusive complex approximately 4.7 kilometres southwest of the town of Lavras do Sul (Figure 1). Drill hole 23FP002 was collared about 150 metres west of the Butiá Gold Deposit (Figure 2) in an area of recessive topography.

A BLIND DISCOVERY

There is no obvious surface expression of this gold discovery. A surface gold-in-soil anomaly occurs immediately to the east of Fazenda do Posto and is associated with the Butiá Gold Deposit (see Figure 3).

Butiá hosts an NI 43-101 compliant near-surface gold resource of about 500,000 ounces, as detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource for Butiá Gold Prospect dated and effective January 25, 2022. The report was prepared by VMG Consultoria e Soluções Ltda. for Lavras Gold Corp. and is available on the Company’s website and www.sedar.com under Lavras Gold’s issuer profile.

The area where drill hole 23FP002 was collared was previously interpreted to be outside of the favourable rocks hosting the Lavras do Sul gold deposits in the Fazenda do Posto granodiorites.

However, a reinterpretation of the previous drill hole information from the Butiá Gold Deposit, combined with field observations that the area west of Butiá was associated with recessive topography, and possibly related to a zone of hydrothermal alteration that was causing this recessive feature was the reason to test this target.

Further interpretation suggested that there was a northeast trending fault, and that it was possibly related to major crustal-scale structures known in the district. This interpretation was reaffirmed by a drone aeromagenetic survey that Lavras Gold completed in the area.

Drill hole 23FP002 was collared with an azimuth of north 020 and an inclined angle of 060 degrees. A cross section looking west at 23FP002 is shown in Figure 4. The hole encountered 114 metres of overlying cover rock interpreted to be the Fazenda do Posto granodiorite. The bottom of this granodiorite appears to be silicified or albitized. This alteration has almost completely replaced the original quartz and feldspar minerals in the granodiorite (see Figure 5). There is virtually no gold detected in this rock which may be acting as a cap and thereby masking any gold anomalism at surface. The hole then enters a long continuous interval of gold-mineralized red-brick coloured episyenite from 114 metres to 431 metres (Figure 6), with smaller intervals of moderately mineralized perthitic granite. This is followed by mineralized perthitic granite from 431 metres to 453 metres, and then unmineralized perthitic granite to the bottom of the hole at 465 metres.

The highlights of drill hole 23FP002 gold assay results are 340 metres grading 1.09 g/t gold from 117 metres including:

160 metres grading 1.79 g/t gold from 199 metres including 27 metres grading 2.07 g/t gold from 208 metres 68 metres grading 2.09 g/t gold from 293 metres.





including

The gold mineralization is hosted in a brick-red coloured hydrothermally altered intrusive rock called “episyenite,” which consists of approximately 95% potassium feldspar, 1-3% black iron-rich chlorite, 1-2% millimetre-scale grey-white carbonate vesicles, and 1-3% very fine-grained to fine grained disseminated and framboidal pyrite and arsenian pyrite.





These disseminated sulphides are intimately associated with black clots of iron-rich chlorite that occurs in the matrix to the feldspar minerals.

Significantly, there is no visible quartz in the episyenite, as the rocks are silica undersaturated and the alteration is interpreted to be of alkaline affinity.





Locally, larger cubic pyrite creates a framboidal texture. Occasional, cross-cutting millimetre tocentimetre scale sulphide veinlets result in higher grade gold values typically in the 4 to 6 g/t range (see Figures 7 and 8).

While the entire 340 metre interval is gold mineralized, it is very significant that there are long intervals of bulk-tonnage style higher-grade gold above 2 g/t as highlighted above. These higher-grade intervals suggest the hole may be tracking toward a feeder structure although further drilling is required to confirm this. This new gold discovery is open in all directions.

There are several zones of typically 8 to 10 metres of less than 0.20 g/t material usually associated with intervals of perthitic granite. When these low-grade zones are removed from the analysis, we estimate that the mineralized rock has an average gold grade of 1.35 g/t over 269 metres.

Table 1 tabulates the assay results for the mineralized interval of drill hole 23FP002. Sampling was completed on 1 metre intervals for the entire length of the drill hole. Three 50 gram aliquots were assayed for each 1 metre sample, and the average grade of the three aliquots was used to derive the final gold grade.

Next steps at Fazenda do Posto and Butiá

Indications are that a significant gold mineral system is developing at the Fazenda do Posto gold discovery and the adjacent Butiá Gold Deposit.

Two drill rigs are on site testing these areas.

The near-term objective is to define the geometry and gold grade distribution of the Fazenda do Posto discovery and possibly look for more blind discoveries. The second objective is to test for extensions to the mineralized footprint of the Butiá Gold Deposit.

It is noteworthy that the alteration system and gold-in-soil anomaly at Butiá extends for more than 3 kilometres in a southeast-northwest direction, and for greater than 2 kilometres to the north towards the Galvao and Zeca Souza discoveries (Figure 3). It is also noteworthy that Fazenda do Posto has a higher-grade core of mineralization that could materially enhance the overall economics of a potential mining project.

The medium-term goal is to de-risk the Fazenda do Posto discovery and Butiá Gold Deposit such that a preliminary economic study defining the general scope of a gold mining project can be prepared.

OVERALL LDS EXPLORATION PROGRAM MARKED BY EXCEPTIONAL SUCCESS

In addition to these positive developments, Lavras Gold has had exceptional exploration success since going public in April 2022. The Caneleira Gold Discovery has been reinterpreted, and new gold mineral systems have been found at Zeca Souza, Galvao, Matilde, Matilde Extension, and Vila Marieta. Although Butiá and Fazendo do Posto are developing into the centre of gravity at LDS, the exploration upside on the property is very significant.

Qualified person

Michael Durose, Lavras Gold’s President and CEO, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release.

Quality assurance and quality control

For the Fazenda do Posto discovery, sample handling, preparation, and analysis are monitored through the implementation of formal chain-of-custody procedures and quality assurance/quality control programs designed to follow industry best practices.

All drill hole samples in this drilling program consist of split NQ diamond drill core.

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure facility located in Lavras do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil. Drill core samples for gold assay are cut in half using a diamond saw and submitted to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Goiania, Goiás State, Brazil for preparation by crushing to 85% passing 1.0 mm, riffle splitting to obtain 500 g aliquots, and pulverizing to 85% passing 75 microns.

Pulps are shipped to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Lima, Peru and analyzed by a 50 g fire assay and AAS finish. Three 50 g aliquots are taken for samples in the mineralized zone and one aliquot is taken in fresh rocks. The average grade of the three aliquots is used to determine the final grade of the mineralized sample.

Certified standards, non-certified blanks and field duplicates are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, so that QA/QC accounted for about 10% of the total samples. Results are routinely evaluated for accuracy, precision, and contamination.

Lavras Gold has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.25 g/t gold. Intersections that are lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC, OTCQB: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a multi-million-ounce gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State, and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 23 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans more than 22,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Contact information

Michael Durose, President & CEO, or Annemarie Brissenden, Investor Relations

+1-416-844-6284 | investor@lavrasgold.com

DISCLAIMER AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements, including those on planned exploration activities and goals, are only objectives and predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information, including the risks and factors that generally affect exploration and the uncertainty of exploration results. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business, refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis recently filed under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

FIGURE 1

Location of Fazenda do Posto relative to Butiá Gold Deposit, as well as the advanced gold discoveries at the LDS Project.





FIGURE 2

Location of drill hole 23FP002 Relative to Butiá Gold Deposit – plan view with assays. Note northeast trending fault. Fazendo do Posto is interpreted to be a down dropped block of mineralized rock on the west side of the fault.





FIGURE 3

Plan view showing gold-in-soil anomalism relative to the Fazenda do Posto discovery and Butiá Gold Deposit. Fazenda do Posto is a blind gold discovery located on a down-dropped block to the west of Butiá. The gold in soil anomaly measures 4.2 kilometres in a southeast-northwest direction and for more than 1.5 kilometres to the northeast towards the Galvao and Zeca Souza gold targets. Note the isolated gold anomaly about 450 metres to the west of drill hole 23FP002.







FIGURE 4

Cross section of drill hole 23FP002 looking west. The hole intersected 340 metres grading 1.09 g/t gold from 117 metres including 160 metres grading 1.79 g/t gold from 199 metres including 27 metres grading 2.07 g/t gold from 208 metres and 68 metres grading 2.09 g/t gold from 293 metres. Salmon colour is Fazenda do Posto granodiorite, yellow is episyenite, pink is perthitic granite. Note scale at bottom of hole. 1 ppm gold = 1 gram per tonne.





FIGURE 5

Example of albitized and/or silicified Fazenda do Posto granodiorite cover rock from drill hole 23FP002 at 109 metres. The original rock textures have been nearly completely obliterated due to hydrothermal alkalic alteration. Remnant quartz and feldspar phenocrysts are evident. It is postulated that this rock was acting as a barrier or cap masking any surface expression of gold mineralization.





FIGURE 6

Typical example of gold mineralization in episyenite from drill hole 23FP002. The rock consists of 95% brick red potassium feldspar, 2-3% black to dark green iron-rich chlorite, 1-2% grey and white carbonate vesicles, and 1-3% disseminated pyrite and arsenian pyrite. This example is from drill hole 23FP002 from 136 to 137 metres. This interval grades 1.635 g/t gold. The brick red colouration in the feldspar is from iron and barium. Note that the feldspar grain boundaries are sub-rounded to sub-angular reflecting pervasive metasomatic alteration likely from alkaline fluids.





FIGURE 7

Episyenite from drill hole 23FP002 at 158 to 159 metres showing a cross-cutting centimetre scale sulphide veinlet consisting of pyrite, arsenian pyrite, and galena. This 1 metre interval assayed 6.90 g/t gold.





FIGURE 8

Episyenite from drill hole 23FP002 showing millimetre-scale cross-cutting pyrite veinlets and disseminations from an interval of 213 to 214 metres. This 1 metre interval assayed 4.03 g/t gold.





TABLE 1

Summary table of drilling assay results from drill hole 23FP002 on Fazenda do Posto target.

Hole Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) End of hole

(metres) From

(metres) To

(metres) Gold interval

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t) Lithology 23FP002 020 -60 464.59 27.00 28.00 1.00 4.580 Granodiorite FP 117.00 118.00 1.00 0.421 Episyenite 118.00 119.00 1.00 0.248 Episyenite 119.00 120.00 1.00 0.695 Episyenite 120.00 121.00 1.00 0.568 Episyenite 121.00 122.00 1.00 0.600 Episyenite 122.00 123.00 1.00 0.517 Episyenite 123.00 124.00 1.00 0.433 Episyenite 124.00 125.00 1.00 0.231 Episyenite 125.00 126.00 1.00 0.253 Episyenite 126.00 127.00 1.00 0.048 Episyenite 127.00 128.00 1.00 0.013 Episyenite 128.00 129.00 1.00 0.299 Episyenite 129.00 130.00 1.00 0.021 Episyenite 130.00 131.00 1.00 0.086 Episyenite 131.00 132.00 1.00 0.068 Episyenite 132.00 133.00 1.00 0.606 Episyenite 133.00 134.00 1.00 0.124 Episyenite 134.00 135.00 1.00 1.047 Episyenite 135.00 136.00 1.00 1.108 Episyenite 136.00 137.00 1.00 1.405 Episyenite 137.00 138.00 1.00 0.543 Episyenite 138.00 139.00 1.00 0.495 Episyenite 139.00 140.00 1.00 0.726 Episyenite 140.00 141.00 1.00 1.253 Episyenite 141.00 142.00 1.00 0.578 Episyenite 142.00 143.00 1.00 1.345 Episyenite 143.00 144.00 1.00 0.691 Episyenite 144.00 145.00 1.00 0.118 Episyenite 145.00 146.00 1.00 1.282 Episyenite 146.00 147.00 1.00 0.290 Episyenite 147.00 148.00 1.00 0.015 Episyenite 148.00 149.00 1.00 0.018 Episyenite 149.00 150.00 1.00 0.081 Episyenite 150.00 151.00 1.00 0.146 Episyenite 151.00 152.00 1.00 0.149 Episyenite 152.00 153.00 1.00 0.158 Episyenite 153.00 154.00 1.00 0.039 Perthitic granite 154.00 155.00 1.00 0.050 Episyenite 155.00 156.00 1.00 0.204 Episyenite 156.00 157.00 1.00 0.256 Episyenite 157.00 158.00 1.00 0.088 Episyenite 158.00 159.00 1.00 7.060 Episyenite 159.00 160.00 1.00 0.626 Episyenite 160.00 161.00 1.00 0.384 Episyenite 161.00 162.00 1.00 0.712 Episyenite 162.00 163.00 1.00 1.008 Episyenite 163.00 164.00 1.00 0.407 Episyenite 164.00 165.00 1.00 1.189 Episyenite 165.00 166.00 1.00 0.985 Episyenite 166.00 167.00 1.00 0.512 Episyenite 167.00 168.00 1.00 0.379 Episyenite 168.00 169.00 1.00 0.058 Perthitic granite 169.00 170.00 1.00 0.012 Perthitic granite 170.00 171.00 1.00 0.007 Perthitic granite 171.00 172.00 1.00 0.000 Perthitic granite 172.00 173.00 1.00 0.006 Perthitic granite 173.00 174.00 1.00 0.049 Perthitic granite 174.00 175.00 1.00 0.103 Perthitic granite 175.00 176.00 1.00 0.537 Perthitic granite 176.00 177.00 1.00 0.195 Perthitic granite 177.00 178.00 1.00 0.000 Perthitic granite 178.00 179.51 1.51 0.022 Perthitic granite 179.51 180.00 0.49 0.115 Episyenite 180.00 181.00 1.00 0.149 Episyenite 181.00 182.00 1.00 0.964 Episyenite 182.00 183.00 1.00 0.869 Episyenite 183.00 184.00 1.00 0.106 Episyenite 184.00 185.00 1.00 0.379 Episyenite 185.00 186.00 1.00 0.114 Episyenite 186.00 187.00 1.00 0.077 Episyenite 187.00 188.00 1.00 0.609 Episyenite 188.00 189.00 1.00 0.512 Episyenite 189.00 190.00 1.00 0.457 Episyenite 190.00 191.00 1.00 0.695 Episyenite 191.00 192.00 1.00 0.408 Episyenite 192.00 193.00 1.00 0.217 Episyenite 193.00 194.00 1.00 0.175 Episyenite 194.00 195.00 1.00 0.113 Episyenite 195.00 196.00 1.00 0.132 Episyenite 196.00 197.00 1.00 0.150 Episyenite 197.00 198.00 1.00 0.189 Episyenite 198.00 199.00 1.00 0.304 Episyenite 199.00 200.00 1.00 1.034 Episyenite 200.00 201.00 1.00 4.570 Episyenite 201.00 202.00 1.00 1.159 Episyenite 202.00 203.00 1.00 1.085 Episyenite 203.00 204.00 1.00 1.383 Episyenite 204.00 205.00 1.00 1.493 Episyenite 205.00 206.25 1.25 2.190 Episyenite 206.25 207.00 0.75 0.980 Episyenite 207.00 208.00 1.00 0.661 Episyenite 208.00 209.00 1.00 1.972 Episyenite 209.00 210.00 1.00 0.992 Episyenite 210.00 211.00 1.00 1.288 Episyenite 211.00 212.00 1.00 2.583 Episyenite 212.00 213.00 1.00 2.643 Episyenite 213.00 214.00 1.00 4.033 Episyenite 214.00 215.00 1.00 0.637 Episyenite 215.00 216.00 1.00 1.532 Episyenite 216.00 217.00 1.00 1.728 Episyenite 217.00 218.00 1.00 1.747 Episyenite 218.00 219.00 1.00 3.167 Episyenite 219.00 220.00 1.00 2.760 Episyenite 220.00 221.00 1.00 2.067 Episyenite 221.00 222.00 1.00 1.680 Episyenite 222.00 223.00 1.00 4.353 Episyenite 223.00 224.00 1.00 3.103 Episyenite 224.00 225.00 1.00 1.528 Episyenite 225.00 226.00 1.00 0.851 Episyenite 226.00 227.00 1.00 3.243 Episyenite 227.00 228.00 1.00 1.777 Episyenite 228.00 229.00 1.00 1.290 Episyenite 229.00 230.00 1.00 1.992 Episyenite 230.00 231.00 1.00 2.667 Episyenite 231.00 232.00 1.00 1.653 Episyenite 232.00 233.00 1.00 2.042 Episyenite 233.00 234.00 1.00 2.170 Episyenite 234.00 235.00 1.00 1.892 Episyenite 235.00 236.00 1.00 1.380 Episyenite 236.00 237.00 1.00 1.495 Episyenite 237.00 238.00 1.00 0.952 Episyenite 238.00 239.00 1.00 1.688 Episyenite 239.00 240.00 1.00 1.673 Episyenite 240.00 241.00 1.00 1.232 Episyenite 241.00 242.00 1.00 1.233 Episyenite 242.00 243.00 1.00 1.942 Episyenite 243.00 244.00 1.00 0.281 Episyenite 244.00 245.00 1.00 1.898 Episyenite 245.00 246.00 1.00 1.863 Episyenite 246.00 247.00 1.00 1.673 Episyenite 247.00 248.00 1.00 1.022 Episyenite 248.00 249.00 1.00 1.202 Episyenite 249.00 250.00 1.00 1.083 Episyenite 250.00 251.00 1.00 1.385 Episyenite 251.00 252.00 1.00 0.938 Episyenite 252.00 253.00 1.00 0.944 Episyenite 253.00 254.00 1.00 0.663 Episyenite 254.00 255.00 1.00 1.672 Episyenite 255.00 256.00 1.00 1.187 Episyenite 256.00 257.00 1.00 2.137 Episyenite 257.00 258.00 1.00 1.537 Episyenite 258.00 259.00 1.00 0.499 Episyenite 259.00 260.00 1.00 2.075 Episyenite 260.00 261.00 1.00 0.762 Episyenite 261.00 262.00 1.00 1.330 Episyenite 262.00 263.00 1.00 0.496 Episyenite 263.00 264.00 1.00 0.578 Episyenite 264.00 265.00 1.00 8.870 Episyenite 265.00 266.00 1.00 2.900 Episyenite 266.00 267.16 1.16 1.512 Episyenite 267.16 268.00 0.84 1.397 Episyenite 268.00 269.00 1.00 1.257 Episyenite 269.00 270.00 1.00 1.205 Episyenite 270.00 271.00 1.00 0.534 Episyenite 271.00 272.00 1.00 0.709 Episyenite 272.00 273.00 1.00 0.953 Episyenite 273.00 274.00 1.00 1.417 Episyenite 274.00 275.00 1.00 0.502 Episyenite 275.00 276.00 1.00 1.693 Episyenite 276.00 277.00 1.00 2.170 Episyenite 277.00 278.00 1.00 1.687 Episyenite 278.00 279.00 1.00 0.708 Episyenite 279.00 280.00 1.00 1.193 Episyenite 280.00 281.00 1.00 1.079 Episyenite 281.00 282.00 1.00 1.522 Episyenite 282.00 283.00 1.00 1.807 Episyenite 283.00 284.00 1.00 1.268 Episyenite 284.00 285.00 1.00 1.460 Episyenite 285.00 286.00 1.00 1.502 Episyenite 286.00 287.00 1.00 0.963 Episyenite 287.00 288.00 1.00 1.309 Episyenite 288.00 289.00 1.00 1.912 Episyenite 289.00 290.00 1.00 1.094 Episyenite 290.00 291.00 1.00 0.582 Episyenite 291.00 292.00 1.00 0.481 Episyenite 292.00 293.00 1.00 0.857 Episyenite 293.00 294.00 1.00 3.483 Episyenite 294.00 295.00 1.00 2.837 Episyenite 295.00 296.00 1.00 2.258 Episyenite 296.00 297.00 1.00 2.450 Episyenite 297.00 298.00 1.00 0.798 Episyenite 298.00 299.00 1.00 0.978 Episyenite 299.00 300.00 1.00 1.802 Episyenite 300.00 301.00 1.00 1.612 Episyenite 301.00 302.00 1.00 1.530 Episyenite 302.00 303.00 1.00 1.492 Episyenite 303.00 304.00 1.00 2.877 Episyenite 304.00 305.00 1.00 1.425 Episyenite 305.00 306.00 1.00 1.250 Episyenite 306.00 307.00 1.00 1.958 Episyenite 307.00 308.00 1.00 0.748 Episyenite 308.00 309.00 1.00 2.202 Episyenite 309.00 310.00 1.00 1.743 Episyenite 310.00 311.00 1.00 1.783 Episyenite 311.00 312.00 1.00 1.395 Episyenite 312.00 313.00 1.00 1.322 Episyenite 313.00 314.00 1.00 2.750 Episyenite 314.00 315.00 1.00 1.868 Episyenite 315.00 316.00 1.00 2.277 Episyenite 316.00 317.00 1.00 2.267 Episyenite 317.00 318.00 1.00 1.627 Episyenite 318.00 319.00 1.00 2.160 Episyenite 319.00 320.00 1.00 2.930 Episyenite 320.00 321.00 1.00 2.720 Episyenite 321.00 322.00 1.00 3.477 Episyenite 322.00 323.00 1.00 2.233 Episyenite 323.00 324.00 1.00 1.812 Episyenite 324.00 325.00 1.00 3.437 Episyenite 325.00 326.00 1.00 2.343 Episyenite 326.00 327.00 1.00 6.073 Episyenite 327.00 328.00 1.00 2.350 Episyenite 328.00 329.00 1.00 2.363 Episyenite 329.00 330.00 1.00 1.463 Episyenite 330.00 331.00 1.00 1.332 Episyenite 331.00 332.00 1.00 2.913 Episyenite 332.00 333.00 1.00 2.457 Episyenite 333.00 334.00 1.00 1.180 Episyenite 334.00 335.00 1.00 0.600 Episyenite 335.00 336.00 1.00 1.618 Episyenite 336.00 337.00 1.00 2.413 Episyenite 337.00 338.00 1.00 1.512 Episyenite 338.00 339.00 1.00 3.083 Episyenite 339.00 340.00 1.00 1.835 Episyenite 340.00 341.00 1.00 2.067 Episyenite 341.00 342.00 1.00 2.292 Episyenite 342.00 343.00 1.00 2.843 Episyenite 343.00 344.00 1.00 2.683 Episyenite 344.00 345.00 1.00 2.497 Episyenite 345.00 346.00 1.00 2.790 Episyenite 346.00 347.00 1.00 2.018 Episyenite 347.00 348.00 1.00 1.402 Episyenite 348.00 349.00 1.00 1.211 Episyenite 349.00 350.00 1.00 3.340 Episyenite 350.00 351.00 1.00 2.135 Episyenite 351.00 352.00 1.00 4.660 Episyenite 352.00 353.00 1.00 2.410 Episyenite 353.00 354.00 1.00 1.248 Episyenite 354.00 355.00 1.00 1.960 Episyenite 355.00 356.00 1.00 1.405 Episyenite 356.00 357.00 1.00 1.092 Episyenite 357.00 358.00 1.00 1.730 Episyenite 358.00 359.00 1.00 1.390 Episyenite 359.00 360.00 1.00 0.478 Episyenite 360.00 361.00 1.00 0.235 Episyenite 361.00 362.00 1.00 0.141 Episyenite 362.00 363.00 1.00 0.260 Episyenite 363.00 364.00 1.00 0.122 Episyenite 364.00 365.00 1.00 0.136 Episyenite 365.00 366.00 1.00 0.047 Episyenite 366.00 367.00 1.00 0.259 Episyenite 367.00 368.00 1.00 0.231 Episyenite 368.00 369.00 1.00 0.269 Episyenite 369.00 370.00 1.00 0.036 Episyenite 370.00 371.00 1.00 0.114 Episyenite 371.00 372.00 1.00 0.106 Episyenite 372.00 373.00 1.00 0.262 Episyenite 373.00 374.00 1.00 0.233 Episyenite 374.00 375.00 1.00 0.254 Episyenite 375.00 376.00 1.00 0.269 Episyenite 376.00 377.00 1.00 0.640 Episyenite 377.00 378.00 1.00 1.200 Episyenite 378.00 379.00 1.00 2.227 Episyenite 379.00 380.00 1.00 4.160 Episyenite 380.00 381.00 1.00 2.180 Episyenite 381.00 382.00 1.00 0.751 Episyenite 382.00 383.00 1.00 0.529 Episyenite 383.00 384.00 1.00 3.817 Episyenite 384.00 385.00 1.00 1.505 Episyenite 385.00 386.00 1.00 1.593 Episyenite 386.00 387.00 1.00 0.583 Episyenite 387.00 388.00 1.00 0.741 Episyenite 388.00 389.00 1.00 0.258 Episyenite 389.00 390.00 1.00 0.268 Episyenite 390.00 391.00 1.00 0.325 Episyenite 391.00 392.00 1.00 0.312 Episyenite 392.00 393.00 1.00 0.336 Episyenite 393.00 394.00 1.00 0.336 Episyenite 394.00 395.00 1.00 0.235 Episyenite 395.00 396.00 1.00 0.290 Episyenite 396.00 397.00 1.00 0.279 Episyenite 397.00 398.00 1.00 0.286 Episyenite 398.00 399.00 1.00 0.118 Episyenite 399.00 400.00 1.00 0.178 Episyenite 400.00 401.00 1.00 0.114 Episyenite 401.00 402.00 1.00 0.206 Episyenite 402.00 403.00 1.00 0.194 Episyenite 403.00 404.00 1.00 0.586 Episyenite 404.00 405.00 1.00 0.105 Episyenite 405.00 406.00 1.00 0.106 Episyenite 406.00 407.00 1.00 0.124 Episyenite 407.00 408.00 1.00 0.121 Episyenite 408.00 409.00 1.00 0.166 Episyenite 409.00 410.00 1.00 0.068 Episyenite 410.00 411.00 1.00 0.085 Episyenite 411.00 412.00 1.00 0.108 Episyenite 412.00 413.00 1.00 0.135 Episyenite 413.00 414.00 1.00 0.162 Episyenite 414.00 415.00 1.00 0.078 Episyenite 415.00 416.67 1.67 0.135 Episyenite 416.67 418.04 1.37 0.016 Perthitic granite 418.04 419.00 0.96 0.091 Episyenite 419.00 420.00 1.00 0.156 Episyenite 420.00 421.00 1.00 0.167 Episyenite 421.00 422.00 1.00 0.169 Episyenite 422.00 423.00 1.00 0.234 Episyenite 423.00 424.00 1.00 0.105 Episyenite 424.00 425.00 1.00 0.149 Episyenite 425.00 426.00 1.00 0.025 Perthitic granite 426.00 427.00 1.00 0.015 Perthitic granite 427.00 428.00 1.00 0.117 Episyenite 428.00 429.00 1.00 0.131 Episyenite 429.00 430.00 1.00 0.073 Episyenite 430.00 431.12 1.12 0.135 Episyenite 431.12 432.00 0.88 0.313 Perthitic granite 432.00 433.00 1.00 0.052 Perthitic granite 433.00 434.00 1.00 0.042 Perthitic granite 434.00 435.00 1.00 0.066 Perthitic granite 435.00 436.00 1.00 0.334 Perthitic granite 436.00 437.00 1.00 0.611 Perthitic granite 437.00 438.00 1.00 0.036 Perthitic granite 438.00 439.00 1.00 0.024 Perthitic granite 439.00 440.00 1.00 0.153 Perthitic granite 440.00 441.00 1.00 0.229 Perthitic granite 441.00 442.00 1.00 0.291 Perthitic granite 442.00 443.00 1.00 0.492 Perthitic granite 443.00 444.00 1.00 1.055 Perthitic granite 444.00 445.00 1.00 1.175 Perthitic granite 445.00 446.00 1.00 0.243 Perthitic granite 446.00 447.00 1.00 0.272 Perthitic granite 447.00 448.00 1.00 0.577 Perthitic granite 448.00 449.00 1.00 0.279 Perthitic granite 449.00 450.21 1.21 0.202 Perthitic granite 450.21 451.00 0.79 0.123 Perthitic granite 451.00 452.00 1.00 0.433 Perthitic granite

Notes

Assumes 0.25 g/t gold cut-off grade, no top cut.

The Company has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.25 g/t gold. Intersections that are lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed.

Intervals represent drill core interval; true widths have not been determined at this time.





