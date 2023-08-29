Lavras Gold drills 340 metres grading 1.09 g/t gold at Fazenda do Posto discovery

| Source: Lavras Gold Corp Lavras Gold Corp

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

Hole 23FP002 includes 160 metres at 1.79 g/t gold including 68 metres at 2.09 g/t gold

  • Long, continuous bulk tonnage style of gold mineralization in intrusive-hosted gold system
  • Hole drilled at new Fazenda do Posto target, located 150 metres west of Butiá Gold Deposit
  • Blind gold discovery with no surface expression of mineralization opens up new exploration potential
  • Two drill rigs now in area following up

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good, old-fashioned boots on the ground field exploration has yielded a potentially game-changing discovery for Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC, OTCQB: LGCFF). Drilling at the new Fazenda do Posto discovery on the Company’s LDS Project in southern Brazil has returned assay results with remarkably continuous mineralization of 340 metres grading 1.09 g/t gold from 117 metres including:

  • 160 metres grading 1.79 g/t gold from 199 metres including
    • 27 metres grading 2.07 g/t gold from 208 metres
    • 68 metres grading 2.09 g/t gold from 293 metres.

Drill hole 23FP002 was collared roughly 150 metres west of the Butiá Gold Deposit, which has an NI 43-101 gold resource (see details below) of approximately 500,000 ounces.

The hole tested a blind target with no obvious signs of surface mineralization in an area of recessive topography across an interpreted northeast trending fault. The hole was drilled north on a 020 degree azimuth and a dip of 060 degrees.

“This new discovery on our Fazenda do Posto claim block is a potential game changer for Lavras Gold,” said Michael Durose, Lavras Gold’s President and CEO. “It is remarkable that we have discovered a long, continuous bulk-tonnage disseminated style of gold mineralization in this intrusive-hosted gold system only 150 metres from the western edge of the Butiá Gold Deposit.

“This is a blind gold discovery associated with an interpreted down-dropped block of rock across a northeast trending fault. The discovery was made by good old-fashioned field geology with boots on the ground.

“Congratulations to our entire team in Brazil for this excellent outcome. We have two drill rigs in this target area and will vigorously follow up with the goal of fast-tracking the process of defining the geometry and grade distribution of this important new discovery.”

Learn more about these exploration results during a webinar August 30

Join CEO Michael Durose for an exploration webinar on August 30, 2023 at 11:00 am ET. Click the following link to register now:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIlcu-urjsrGtKLZEqTwTS2MVOIL-W4JY9G

Discussion of drilling results

The Fazenda do Posto discovery is located along the western edge of the Lavras do Sul intrusive complex approximately 4.7 kilometres southwest of the town of Lavras do Sul (Figure 1). Drill hole 23FP002 was collared about 150 metres west of the Butiá Gold Deposit (Figure 2) in an area of recessive topography.

A BLIND DISCOVERY

There is no obvious surface expression of this gold discovery. A surface gold-in-soil anomaly occurs immediately to the east of Fazenda do Posto and is associated with the Butiá Gold Deposit (see Figure 3).

Butiá hosts an NI 43-101 compliant near-surface gold resource of about 500,000 ounces, as detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource for Butiá Gold Prospect dated and effective January 25, 2022. The report was prepared by VMG Consultoria e Soluções Ltda. for Lavras Gold Corp. and is available on the Company’s website and www.sedar.com under Lavras Gold’s issuer profile.

The area where drill hole 23FP002 was collared was previously interpreted to be outside of the favourable rocks hosting the Lavras do Sul gold deposits in the Fazenda do Posto granodiorites.

However, a reinterpretation of the previous drill hole information from the Butiá Gold Deposit, combined with field observations that the area west of Butiá was associated with recessive topography, and possibly related to a zone of hydrothermal alteration that was causing this recessive feature was the reason to test this target.

Further interpretation suggested that there was a northeast trending fault, and that it was possibly related to major crustal-scale structures known in the district. This interpretation was reaffirmed by a drone aeromagenetic survey that Lavras Gold completed in the area.

Drill hole 23FP002 was collared with an azimuth of north 020 and an inclined angle of 060 degrees. A cross section looking west at 23FP002 is shown in Figure 4. The hole encountered 114 metres of overlying cover rock interpreted to be the Fazenda do Posto granodiorite. The bottom of this granodiorite appears to be silicified or albitized. This alteration has almost completely replaced the original quartz and feldspar minerals in the granodiorite (see Figure 5). There is virtually no gold detected in this rock which may be acting as a cap and thereby masking any gold anomalism at surface. The hole then enters a long continuous interval of gold-mineralized red-brick coloured episyenite from 114 metres to 431 metres (Figure 6), with smaller intervals of moderately mineralized perthitic granite. This is followed by mineralized perthitic granite from 431 metres to 453 metres, and then unmineralized perthitic granite to the bottom of the hole at 465 metres.

The highlights of drill hole 23FP002 gold assay results are 340 metres grading 1.09 g/t gold from 117 metres including:

  • 160 metres grading 1.79 g/t gold from 199 metres including
    • 27 metres grading 2.07 g/t gold from 208 metres
    • 68 metres grading 2.09 g/t gold from 293 metres.

The gold mineralization is hosted in a brick-red coloured hydrothermally altered intrusive rock called “episyenite,” which consists of approximately 95% potassium feldspar, 1-3% black iron-rich chlorite, 1-2% millimetre-scale grey-white carbonate vesicles, and 1-3% very fine-grained to fine grained disseminated and framboidal pyrite and arsenian pyrite.

These disseminated sulphides are intimately associated with black clots of iron-rich chlorite that occurs in the matrix to the feldspar minerals.

Significantly, there is no visible quartz in the episyenite, as the rocks are silica undersaturated and the alteration is interpreted to be of alkaline affinity.

Locally, larger cubic pyrite creates a framboidal texture. Occasional, cross-cutting millimetre tocentimetre scale sulphide veinlets result in higher grade gold values typically in the 4 to 6 g/t range (see Figures 7 and 8).

While the entire 340 metre interval is gold mineralized, it is very significant that there are long intervals of bulk-tonnage style higher-grade gold above 2 g/t as highlighted above. These higher-grade intervals suggest the hole may be tracking toward a feeder structure although further drilling is required to confirm this. This new gold discovery is open in all directions.

There are several zones of typically 8 to 10 metres of less than 0.20 g/t material usually associated with intervals of perthitic granite. When these low-grade zones are removed from the analysis, we estimate that the mineralized rock has an average gold grade of 1.35 g/t over 269 metres.

Table 1 tabulates the assay results for the mineralized interval of drill hole 23FP002. Sampling was completed on 1 metre intervals for the entire length of the drill hole. Three 50 gram aliquots were assayed for each 1 metre sample, and the average grade of the three aliquots was used to derive the final gold grade.

Next steps at Fazenda do Posto and Butiá

Indications are that a significant gold mineral system is developing at the Fazenda do Posto gold discovery and the adjacent Butiá Gold Deposit.

Two drill rigs are on site testing these areas.

The near-term objective is to define the geometry and gold grade distribution of the Fazenda do Posto discovery and possibly look for more blind discoveries. The second objective is to test for extensions to the mineralized footprint of the Butiá Gold Deposit.

It is noteworthy that the alteration system and gold-in-soil anomaly at Butiá extends for more than 3 kilometres in a southeast-northwest direction, and for greater than 2 kilometres to the north towards the Galvao and Zeca Souza discoveries (Figure 3). It is also noteworthy that Fazenda do Posto has a higher-grade core of mineralization that could materially enhance the overall economics of a potential mining project.

The medium-term goal is to de-risk the Fazenda do Posto discovery and Butiá Gold Deposit such that a preliminary economic study defining the general scope of a gold mining project can be prepared.

OVERALL LDS EXPLORATION PROGRAM MARKED BY EXCEPTIONAL SUCCESS

In addition to these positive developments, Lavras Gold has had exceptional exploration success since going public in April 2022. The Caneleira Gold Discovery has been reinterpreted, and new gold mineral systems have been found at Zeca Souza, Galvao, Matilde, Matilde Extension, and Vila Marieta. Although Butiá and Fazendo do Posto are developing into the centre of gravity at LDS, the exploration upside on the property is very significant.

Qualified person

Michael Durose, Lavras Gold’s President and CEO, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release.

Quality assurance and quality control

For the Fazenda do Posto discovery, sample handling, preparation, and analysis are monitored through the implementation of formal chain-of-custody procedures and quality assurance/quality control programs designed to follow industry best practices.

All drill hole samples in this drilling program consist of split NQ diamond drill core.

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure facility located in Lavras do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil. Drill core samples for gold assay are cut in half using a diamond saw and submitted to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Goiania, Goiás State, Brazil for preparation by crushing to 85% passing 1.0 mm, riffle splitting to obtain 500 g aliquots, and pulverizing to 85% passing 75 microns.

Pulps are shipped to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Lima, Peru and analyzed by a 50 g fire assay and AAS finish. Three 50 g aliquots are taken for samples in the mineralized zone and one aliquot is taken in fresh rocks. The average grade of the three aliquots is used to determine the final grade of the mineralized sample.

Certified standards, non-certified blanks and field duplicates are inserted into the sample    stream at regular intervals, so that QA/QC accounted for about 10% of the total samples. Results are routinely evaluated for accuracy, precision, and contamination.

Lavras Gold has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.25 g/t gold. Intersections that are lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC, OTCQB: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a multi-million-ounce gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State, and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 23 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans more than 22,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Contact information

Michael Durose, President & CEO, or Annemarie Brissenden, Investor Relations
+1-416-844-6284 | investor@lavrasgold.com

DISCLAIMER AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements, including those on planned exploration activities and goals, are only objectives and predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information, including the risks and factors that generally affect exploration and the uncertainty of exploration results. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business, refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis recently filed under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

FIGURE 1
Location of Fazenda do Posto relative to Butiá Gold Deposit, as well as the advanced gold discoveries at the LDS Project.

Location of Fazenda do Posto relative to Butiá Gold Deposit, as well as the advanced gold discoveries at the LDS Project.

FIGURE 2
Location of drill hole 23FP002 Relative to Butiá Gold Deposit – plan view with assays. Note northeast trending fault. Fazendo do Posto is interpreted to be a down dropped block of mineralized rock on the west side of the fault.

Location of drill hole 23FP002 Relative to Butiá Gold Deposit – plan view with assays. Note northeast trending fault. Fazendo do Posto is interpreted to be a down dropped block of mineralized rock on the west side of the fault.

FIGURE 3
Plan view showing gold-in-soil anomalism relative to the Fazenda do Posto discovery and Butiá Gold Deposit. Fazenda do Posto is a blind gold discovery located on a down-dropped block to the west of Butiá. The gold in soil anomaly measures 4.2 kilometres in a southeast-northwest direction and for more than 1.5 kilometres to the northeast towards the Galvao and Zeca Souza gold targets. Note the isolated gold anomaly about 450 metres to the west of drill hole 23FP002.

Plan view showing gold-in-soil anomalism relative to the Fazenda do Posto discovery and Butiá Gold Deposit. Fazenda do Posto is a blind gold discovery located on a down-dropped block to the west of Butiá. The gold in soil anomaly measures 4.2 kilometres in a southeast-northwest direction and for more than 1.5 kilometres to the northeast towards the Galvao and Zeca Souza gold targets. Note the isolated gold anomaly about 450 metres to the west of drill hole 23FP002.

FIGURE 4
Cross section of drill hole 23FP002 looking west. The hole intersected 340 metres grading 1.09 g/t gold from 117 metres including 160 metres grading 1.79 g/t gold from 199 metres including 27 metres grading 2.07 g/t gold from 208 metres and 68 metres grading 2.09 g/t gold from 293 metres. Salmon colour is Fazenda do Posto granodiorite, yellow is episyenite, pink is perthitic granite. Note scale at bottom of hole. 1 ppm gold = 1 gram per tonne.

Cross section of drill hole 23FP002 looking west. The hole intersected 340 metres grading 1.09 g/t gold from 117 metres including 160 metres grading 1.79 g/t gold from 199 metres including 27 metres grading 2.07 g/t gold from 208 metres and 68 metres grading 2.09 g/t gold from 293 metres. Salmon colour is Fazenda do Posto granodiorite, yellow is episyenite, pink is perthitic granite. Note scale at bottom of hole. 1 ppm gold = 1 gram per tonne.

FIGURE 5
Example of albitized and/or silicified Fazenda do Posto granodiorite cover rock from drill hole 23FP002 at 109 metres. The original rock textures have been nearly completely obliterated due to hydrothermal alkalic alteration. Remnant quartz and feldspar phenocrysts are evident. It is postulated that this rock was acting as a barrier or cap masking any surface expression of gold mineralization.

Example of albitized and/or silicified Fazenda do Posto granodiorite cover rock from drill hole 23FP002 at 109 metres. The original rock textures have been nearly completely obliterated due to hydrothermal alkalic alteration. Remnant quartz and feldspar phenocrysts are evident. It is postulated that this rock was acting as a barrier or cap masking any surface expression of gold mineralization.

FIGURE 6
Typical example of gold mineralization in episyenite from drill hole 23FP002. The rock consists of 95% brick red potassium feldspar, 2-3% black to dark green iron-rich chlorite, 1-2% grey and white carbonate vesicles, and 1-3% disseminated pyrite and arsenian pyrite. This example is from drill hole 23FP002 from 136 to 137 metres. This interval grades 1.635 g/t gold. The brick red colouration in the feldspar is from iron and barium. Note that the feldspar grain boundaries are sub-rounded to sub-angular reflecting pervasive metasomatic alteration likely from alkaline fluids.

Typical example of gold mineralization in episyenite from drill hole 23FP002. The rock consists of 95% brick red potassium feldspar, 2-3% black to dark green iron-rich chlorite, 1-2% grey and white carbonate vesicles, and 1-3% disseminated pyrite and arsenian pyrite. This example is from drill hole 23FP002 from 136 to 137 metres. This interval grades 1.635 g/t gold. The brick red colouration in the feldspar is from iron and barium. Note that the feldspar grain boundaries are sub-rounded to sub-angular reflecting pervasive metasomatic alteration likely from alkaline fluids.

FIGURE 7
Episyenite from drill hole 23FP002 at 158 to 159 metres showing a cross-cutting centimetre scale sulphide veinlet consisting of pyrite, arsenian pyrite, and galena. This 1 metre interval assayed 6.90 g/t gold.

Episyenite from drill hole 23FP002 at 158 to 159 metres showing a cross-cutting centimetre scale sulphide veinlet consisting of pyrite, arsenian pyrite, and galena. This 1 metre interval assayed 6.90 g/t gold.

FIGURE 8
Episyenite from drill hole 23FP002 showing millimetre-scale cross-cutting pyrite veinlets and disseminations from an interval of 213 to 214 metres. This 1 metre interval assayed 4.03 g/t gold.

Episyenite from drill hole 23FP002 showing millimetre-scale cross-cutting pyrite veinlets and disseminations from an interval of 213 to 214 metres. This 1 metre interval assayed 4.03 g/t gold.

TABLE 1
Summary table of drilling assay results from drill hole 23FP002 on Fazenda do Posto target.

HoleAzimuth
(degrees)		Dip
(degrees)		End of hole
(metres)		From
(metres)		To
(metres)		Gold interval
(metres)		Gold grade
(g/t)		Lithology
23FP002020-60464.5927.0028.001.004.580Granodiorite FP
    117.00118.001.000.421Episyenite
    118.00119.001.000.248Episyenite
    119.00120.001.000.695Episyenite
    120.00121.001.000.568Episyenite
    121.00122.001.000.600Episyenite
    122.00123.001.000.517Episyenite
    123.00124.001.000.433Episyenite
    124.00125.001.000.231Episyenite
    125.00126.001.000.253Episyenite
    126.00127.001.000.048Episyenite
    127.00128.001.000.013Episyenite
    128.00129.001.000.299Episyenite
    129.00130.001.000.021Episyenite
    130.00131.001.000.086Episyenite
    131.00132.001.000.068Episyenite
    132.00133.001.000.606Episyenite
    133.00134.001.000.124Episyenite
    134.00135.001.001.047Episyenite
    135.00136.001.001.108Episyenite
    136.00137.001.001.405Episyenite
    137.00138.001.000.543Episyenite
    138.00139.001.000.495Episyenite
    139.00140.001.000.726Episyenite
    140.00141.001.001.253Episyenite
    141.00142.001.000.578Episyenite
    142.00143.001.001.345Episyenite
    143.00144.001.000.691Episyenite
    144.00145.001.000.118Episyenite
    145.00146.001.001.282Episyenite
    146.00147.001.000.290Episyenite
    147.00148.001.000.015Episyenite
    148.00149.001.000.018Episyenite
    149.00150.001.000.081Episyenite
    150.00151.001.000.146Episyenite
    151.00152.001.000.149Episyenite
    152.00153.001.000.158Episyenite
    153.00154.001.000.039Perthitic granite
    154.00155.001.000.050Episyenite
    155.00156.001.000.204Episyenite
    156.00157.001.000.256Episyenite
    157.00158.001.000.088Episyenite
    158.00159.001.007.060Episyenite
    159.00160.001.000.626Episyenite
    160.00161.001.000.384Episyenite
    161.00162.001.000.712Episyenite
    162.00163.001.001.008Episyenite
    163.00164.001.000.407Episyenite
    164.00165.001.001.189Episyenite
    165.00166.001.000.985Episyenite
    166.00167.001.000.512Episyenite
    167.00168.001.000.379Episyenite
    168.00169.001.000.058Perthitic granite
    169.00170.001.000.012Perthitic granite
    170.00171.001.000.007Perthitic granite
    171.00172.001.000.000Perthitic granite
    172.00173.001.000.006Perthitic granite
    173.00174.001.000.049Perthitic granite
    174.00175.001.000.103Perthitic granite
    175.00176.001.000.537Perthitic granite
    176.00177.001.000.195Perthitic granite
    177.00178.001.000.000Perthitic granite
    178.00179.511.510.022Perthitic granite
    179.51180.000.490.115Episyenite
    180.00181.001.000.149Episyenite
    181.00182.001.000.964Episyenite
    182.00183.001.000.869Episyenite
    183.00184.001.000.106Episyenite
    184.00185.001.000.379Episyenite
    185.00186.001.000.114Episyenite
    186.00187.001.000.077Episyenite
    187.00188.001.000.609Episyenite
    188.00189.001.000.512Episyenite
    189.00190.001.000.457Episyenite
    190.00191.001.000.695Episyenite
    191.00192.001.000.408Episyenite
    192.00193.001.000.217Episyenite
    193.00194.001.000.175Episyenite
    194.00195.001.000.113Episyenite
    195.00196.001.000.132Episyenite
    196.00197.001.000.150Episyenite
    197.00198.001.000.189Episyenite
    198.00199.001.000.304Episyenite
    199.00200.001.001.034Episyenite
    200.00201.001.004.570Episyenite
    201.00202.001.001.159Episyenite
    202.00203.001.001.085Episyenite
    203.00204.001.001.383Episyenite
    204.00205.001.001.493Episyenite
    205.00206.251.252.190Episyenite
    206.25207.000.750.980Episyenite
    207.00208.001.000.661Episyenite
    208.00209.001.001.972Episyenite
    209.00210.001.000.992Episyenite
    210.00211.001.001.288Episyenite
    211.00212.001.002.583Episyenite
    212.00213.001.002.643Episyenite
    213.00214.001.004.033Episyenite
    214.00215.001.000.637Episyenite
    215.00216.001.001.532Episyenite
    216.00217.001.001.728Episyenite
    217.00218.001.001.747Episyenite
    218.00219.001.003.167Episyenite
    219.00220.001.002.760Episyenite
    220.00221.001.002.067Episyenite
    221.00222.001.001.680Episyenite
    222.00223.001.004.353Episyenite
    223.00224.001.003.103Episyenite
    224.00225.001.001.528Episyenite
    225.00226.001.000.851Episyenite
    226.00227.001.003.243Episyenite
    227.00228.001.001.777Episyenite
    228.00229.001.001.290Episyenite
    229.00230.001.001.992Episyenite
    230.00231.001.002.667Episyenite
    231.00232.001.001.653Episyenite
    232.00233.001.002.042Episyenite
    233.00234.001.002.170Episyenite
    234.00235.001.001.892Episyenite
    235.00236.001.001.380Episyenite
    236.00237.001.001.495Episyenite
    237.00238.001.000.952Episyenite
    238.00239.001.001.688Episyenite
    239.00240.001.001.673Episyenite
    240.00241.001.001.232Episyenite
    241.00242.001.001.233Episyenite
    242.00243.001.001.942Episyenite
    243.00244.001.000.281Episyenite
    244.00245.001.001.898Episyenite
    245.00246.001.001.863Episyenite
    246.00247.001.001.673Episyenite
    247.00248.001.001.022Episyenite
    248.00249.001.001.202Episyenite
    249.00250.001.001.083Episyenite
    250.00251.001.001.385Episyenite
    251.00252.001.000.938Episyenite
    252.00253.001.000.944Episyenite
    253.00254.001.000.663Episyenite
    254.00255.001.001.672Episyenite
    255.00256.001.001.187Episyenite
    256.00257.001.002.137Episyenite
    257.00258.001.001.537Episyenite
    258.00259.001.000.499Episyenite
    259.00260.001.002.075Episyenite
    260.00261.001.000.762Episyenite
    261.00262.001.001.330Episyenite
    262.00263.001.000.496Episyenite
    263.00264.001.000.578Episyenite
    264.00265.001.008.870Episyenite
    265.00266.001.002.900Episyenite
    266.00267.161.161.512Episyenite
    267.16268.000.841.397Episyenite
    268.00269.001.001.257Episyenite
    269.00270.001.001.205Episyenite
    270.00271.001.000.534Episyenite
    271.00272.001.000.709Episyenite
    272.00273.001.000.953Episyenite
    273.00274.001.001.417Episyenite
    274.00275.001.000.502Episyenite
    275.00276.001.001.693Episyenite
    276.00277.001.002.170Episyenite
    277.00278.001.001.687Episyenite
    278.00279.001.000.708Episyenite
    279.00280.001.001.193Episyenite
    280.00281.001.001.079Episyenite
    281.00282.001.001.522Episyenite
    282.00283.001.001.807Episyenite
    283.00284.001.001.268Episyenite
    284.00285.001.001.460Episyenite
    285.00286.001.001.502Episyenite
    286.00287.001.000.963Episyenite
    287.00288.001.001.309Episyenite
    288.00289.001.001.912Episyenite
    289.00290.001.001.094Episyenite
    290.00291.001.000.582Episyenite
    291.00292.001.000.481Episyenite
    292.00293.001.000.857Episyenite
    293.00294.001.003.483Episyenite
    294.00295.001.002.837Episyenite
    295.00296.001.002.258Episyenite
    296.00297.001.002.450Episyenite
    297.00298.001.000.798Episyenite
    298.00299.001.000.978Episyenite
    299.00300.001.001.802Episyenite
    300.00301.001.001.612Episyenite
    301.00302.001.001.530Episyenite
    302.00303.001.001.492Episyenite
    303.00304.001.002.877Episyenite
    304.00305.001.001.425Episyenite
    305.00306.001.001.250Episyenite
    306.00307.001.001.958Episyenite
    307.00308.001.000.748Episyenite
    308.00309.001.002.202Episyenite
    309.00310.001.001.743Episyenite
    310.00311.001.001.783Episyenite
    311.00312.001.001.395Episyenite
    312.00313.001.001.322Episyenite
    313.00314.001.002.750Episyenite
    314.00315.001.001.868Episyenite
    315.00316.001.002.277Episyenite
    316.00317.001.002.267Episyenite
    317.00318.001.001.627Episyenite
    318.00319.001.002.160Episyenite
    319.00320.001.002.930Episyenite
    320.00321.001.002.720Episyenite
    321.00322.001.003.477Episyenite
    322.00323.001.002.233Episyenite
    323.00324.001.001.812Episyenite
    324.00325.001.003.437Episyenite
    325.00326.001.002.343Episyenite
    326.00327.001.006.073Episyenite
    327.00328.001.002.350Episyenite
    328.00329.001.002.363Episyenite
    329.00330.001.001.463Episyenite
    330.00331.001.001.332Episyenite
    331.00332.001.002.913Episyenite
    332.00333.001.002.457Episyenite
    333.00334.001.001.180Episyenite
    334.00335.001.000.600Episyenite
    335.00336.001.001.618Episyenite
    336.00337.001.002.413Episyenite
    337.00338.001.001.512Episyenite
    338.00339.001.003.083Episyenite
    339.00340.001.001.835Episyenite
    340.00341.001.002.067Episyenite
    341.00342.001.002.292Episyenite
    342.00343.001.002.843Episyenite
    343.00344.001.002.683Episyenite
    344.00345.001.002.497Episyenite
    345.00346.001.002.790Episyenite
    346.00347.001.002.018Episyenite
    347.00348.001.001.402Episyenite
    348.00349.001.001.211Episyenite
    349.00350.001.003.340Episyenite
    350.00351.001.002.135Episyenite
    351.00352.001.004.660Episyenite
    352.00353.001.002.410Episyenite
    353.00354.001.001.248Episyenite
    354.00355.001.001.960Episyenite
    355.00356.001.001.405Episyenite
    356.00357.001.001.092Episyenite
    357.00358.001.001.730Episyenite
    358.00359.001.001.390Episyenite
    359.00360.001.000.478Episyenite
    360.00361.001.000.235Episyenite
    361.00362.001.000.141Episyenite
    362.00363.001.000.260Episyenite
    363.00364.001.000.122Episyenite
    364.00365.001.000.136Episyenite
    365.00366.001.000.047Episyenite
    366.00367.001.000.259Episyenite
    367.00368.001.000.231Episyenite
    368.00369.001.000.269Episyenite
    369.00370.001.000.036Episyenite
    370.00371.001.000.114Episyenite
    371.00372.001.000.106Episyenite
    372.00373.001.000.262Episyenite
    373.00374.001.000.233Episyenite
    374.00375.001.000.254Episyenite
    375.00376.001.000.269Episyenite
    376.00377.001.000.640Episyenite
    377.00378.001.001.200Episyenite
    378.00379.001.002.227Episyenite
    379.00380.001.004.160Episyenite
    380.00381.001.002.180Episyenite
    381.00382.001.000.751Episyenite
    382.00383.001.000.529Episyenite
    383.00384.001.003.817Episyenite
    384.00385.001.001.505Episyenite
    385.00386.001.001.593Episyenite
    386.00387.001.000.583Episyenite
    387.00388.001.000.741Episyenite
    388.00389.001.000.258Episyenite
    389.00390.001.000.268Episyenite
    390.00391.001.000.325Episyenite
    391.00392.001.000.312Episyenite
    392.00393.001.000.336Episyenite
    393.00394.001.000.336Episyenite
    394.00395.001.000.235Episyenite
    395.00396.001.000.290Episyenite
    396.00397.001.000.279Episyenite
    397.00398.001.000.286Episyenite
    398.00399.001.000.118Episyenite
    399.00400.001.000.178Episyenite
    400.00401.001.000.114Episyenite
    401.00402.001.000.206Episyenite
    402.00403.001.000.194Episyenite
    403.00404.001.000.586Episyenite
    404.00405.001.000.105Episyenite
    405.00406.001.000.106Episyenite
    406.00407.001.000.124Episyenite
    407.00408.001.000.121Episyenite
    408.00409.001.000.166Episyenite
    409.00410.001.000.068Episyenite
    410.00411.001.000.085Episyenite
    411.00412.001.000.108Episyenite
    412.00413.001.000.135Episyenite
    413.00414.001.000.162Episyenite
    414.00415.001.000.078Episyenite
    415.00416.671.670.135Episyenite
    416.67418.041.370.016Perthitic granite
    418.04419.000.960.091Episyenite
    419.00420.001.000.156Episyenite
    420.00421.001.000.167Episyenite
    421.00422.001.000.169Episyenite
    422.00423.001.000.234Episyenite
    423.00424.001.000.105Episyenite
    424.00425.001.000.149Episyenite
    425.00426.001.000.025Perthitic granite
    426.00427.001.000.015Perthitic granite
    427.00428.001.000.117Episyenite
    428.00429.001.000.131Episyenite
    429.00430.001.000.073Episyenite
    430.00431.121.120.135Episyenite
    431.12432.000.880.313Perthitic granite
    432.00433.001.000.052Perthitic granite
    433.00434.001.000.042Perthitic granite
    434.00435.001.000.066Perthitic granite
    435.00436.001.000.334Perthitic granite
    436.00437.001.000.611Perthitic granite
    437.00438.001.000.036Perthitic granite
    438.00439.001.000.024Perthitic granite
    439.00440.001.000.153Perthitic granite
    440.00441.001.000.229Perthitic granite
    441.00442.001.000.291Perthitic granite
    442.00443.001.000.492Perthitic granite
    443.00444.001.001.055Perthitic granite
    444.00445.001.001.175Perthitic granite
    445.00446.001.000.243Perthitic granite
    446.00447.001.000.272Perthitic granite
    447.00448.001.000.577Perthitic granite
    448.00449.001.000.279Perthitic granite
    449.00450.211.210.202Perthitic granite
    450.21451.000.790.123Perthitic granite
    451.00452.001.000.433Perthitic granite

Notes

  • Assumes 0.25 g/t gold cut-off grade, no top cut.
  • The Company has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.25 g/t gold. Intersections that are lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed.
  • Intervals represent drill core interval; true widths have not been determined at this time.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f88038e9-923e-499d-8db4-9e0cbcad996b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3da69475-e024-414a-b4df-c6336096f965

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44eeba1e-0b8f-4a47-a822-967fe82c7488

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74757689-f560-4a9b-8ee6-80770f8f69a2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3aeadbce-3562-4111-8a2d-4b1ce848e7cf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/187eeeae-6c18-4293-90ec-a322ae3c54a6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d016cfd-073a-44d3-ab2a-9bb5f8a5e632

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2357b2c-2f7f-49c1-b061-348271e68fc7

 