Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market 2023-2030 with Leading Players, Forecast and End-Uses

Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market to Reach $88.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Blockchain in Manufacturing estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$88.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 72% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Logistics & Supply Chain Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 75.3% CAGR and reach US$39.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Predictive Maintenance segment is readjusted to a revised 71.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $355 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 66.5% CAGR



The Blockchain in Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$355 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 66.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 61.8% and 57.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 42.2% CAGR.

Report Overview:

The "Global Market Perspective" section presents a comprehensive analysis of the blockchain in manufacturing industry across various geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World. It provides insights into the annual sales in US$ for different years ranging from 2022 through 2030, along with the percentage CAGR.

The analysis encompasses specific applications within the manufacturing sector such as logistics & supply chain management, predictive maintenance, asset tracking & management, business process optimization, and other applications. Moreover, the analysis delves into different end-uses including aerospace & defense, energy & power, industrial, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and other categories. Key competitors' market presence is highlighted, categorizing them as strong, active, niche, or trivial players.

The analysis provides an 8-year perspective for each application and end-use, with a percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2023 and 2030. This section aims to offer a comprehensive view of the global blockchain in manufacturing market, its regional dynamics, and specific application and end-use trends.

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

