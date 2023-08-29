Key Dynamics and Growth Prospects to 2030 in the Food Amino Acids Industry

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Amino Acids - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the global market perspective for food amino acids, the analysis covers a comprehensive evaluation of various aspects, including annual sales in US$ million for different geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides insights into recent, current, and future sales trends for the years 2022 through 2030, along with historic reviews and percentage breakdowns of value sales for different regions and specific types of amino acids. This analysis encompasses amino acids like Glutamic Acid, Lysine, Tryptophan, Methionine, Phenylalanine, as well as other product types, convenience food, other applications, nutraceuticals & dietary supplements, infant formula, and food fortification.

The aim of the analysis is to provide a comprehensive perspective on the food amino acids market, including its growth trajectory and dynamics across different regions and specific categories.



Global Food Amino Acids Market to Reach $13.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Food Amino Acids estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Glutamic Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.6% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lysine segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR



The Food Amino Acids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

