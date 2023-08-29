Global Cooking Sauces Market Analysis: Distribution Channels, Product Types, and Growth

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cooking Sauces - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.#

The global market perspective provides insights into the convenience stores and cooking sauces market across various geographic regions. It analyzes annual sales trends, distribution channels, product types, and market presence of key competitors.

The report covers regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It evaluates the sales performance and growth projections for cooking sauces across different distribution channels such as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms.

The analysis is further broken down by wet and dry product categories. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market dynamics and key players, highlighting their presence and market strategies for the year 2023 and beyond.



Global Cooking Sauces Market to Reach $62 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cooking Sauces estimated at US$44.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Wet Sauces, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$52.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dry segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Cooking Sauces market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bolton Group

Conagra Brands Inc.

Del Monte Foods Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Kikkoman Corporation

Kraft Heinz Company (The)

McCormick & Company Incorporated

Nestle SA

Tas Gourmet Sauce Co.

Tasmanian Gourmet Sauce Company

Unilever Group (The)



