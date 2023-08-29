BlockQuarry Announces Development of Revolutionary HPC (High Powered Computing) Mobile Data Center

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – BlockQuarry Corp . (OTC: BLQC), a leading Texas-based energy and infrastructure company, proudly announces it has begun development of its groundbreaking HPC (High Powered Computing) storage pod with Bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence (AI) computational applications. This innovative project marks a significant milestone for BlockQuarry's commitment in becoming a multifaceted revenue company advancing the High Powered Computing, AI and Cryptocurrency Industries.

The proposed Bitcoin mining and AI computational storage pod showcases cutting-edge engineering and meticulous planning that aims to revolutionize the AI, HPC and cryptocurrency mining landscape. It integrates state-of-the-art technologies and sustainable features, setting new standards for efficiency, security and environmental responsibility.

The central structure of the pod, derived from a 40-foot shipping container, undergoes a total internal renovation to ensure long-term reliability and adaptability. A robust framing structure supports subsequent enhancements, while an elevated floor facilitates efficient utility distribution through power and network cabling, along with HVAC ductwork. As part of BlockQuarry's commitment to environmental sustainability and clean energy initiatives, the pod's roof will house solar panels to supplement its built-in AI software subsystems, reducing reliance on the grid.

"The development of this Bitcoin mining and AI computational storage pod showcases BlockQuarry's dedication to innovation and sustainability," stated Alonzo Pierce, president and chair of BlockQuarry. "We are excited to lead the way in revolutionizing the HPC industry with this groundbreaking infrastructure by embracing efficiency, security and environmental responsibility for the future. This development opens up a whole new channel of sales for BlockQuarry, which will allow us to deliver tangible assets to clients and have sustainable revenue from manufacturing of the pod.”

BlockQuarry is currently in discussions with a patent attorney regarding its BLQC pod, reinforcing the company's commitment to protecting its intellectual property and groundbreaking technologies.

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. (BLQC) is a trusted American energy and infrastructure partner, dedicated to fostering carbon-negative industrial energy and facilitating its establishment on land. We offer sustainable, renewable, and cost-effective energy solutions for businesses that have a need for high-volume power, such as data warehousing, manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), and cryptocurrency mining.

