HJC Announces Changes to Board of Trustees to Drive Expansion and Academic Excellence

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Junior College (HJC) announces exciting changes to its board of trustees that will spearhead the college's strategic initiatives, approve new programs, and provide essential fiduciary oversight. The new board of trustees includes respected leaders in academia and business with experience guiding nonprofit and academic organizations.



Under the leadership of Dr. Fred Fransen, president of HJC, this distinguished group of individuals will guide the institution toward becoming a national leader in providing education for the first two years of college.

Dr. Dennis Trinkle, a professor at Ball State University and the senior vice president of talent, strategy, and partnerships with TechPoint, will serve as the chair of the board. With his vast knowledge in entrepreneurship, technology, leadership, and education, Trinkle is well-equipped to provide strategic guidance and mentorship to HJC. He graduated from De Pauw University and received his Ph.D. in history from the University of Cincinnati.

Joining Trinkle as board secretary is Sheree Speakman, the chair of the board of councilors for the University of Southern California, Rossier School of Education. Speakman earned an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Jeremy Veatch, an investor, board member, and strategic advisor for various for-profit and non-profit organizations including the Televerde Foundation, dotScribe, and Another Round Another Rally, has been appointed as board treasurer. He has a background in finance, M&A, and strategic planning and received his MBA from Arizona State University.

The board also includes educational fundraising professionals skilled at ensuring the sustainability of nonprofit colleges. Adrienne Lance Lucas is the founder and president of Lance Lucas & Associates, a prominent not-for-profit fundraising consulting firm. She graduated cum laude from Spelman College with a B.A. in economics and earned an MBA from Harvard University.

Johnathan Holifield served as executive director of the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), delivering the largest ever federal HBCU investment of $2.5 billion. Holifield holds a bachelor's degree in political science from West Virginia University, where he played collegiate football, and a master's in education and law degrees from the University of Cincinnati. He is a member of governing boards for Kent State University, the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation, and Thomas More College, Kentucky.

Finally, the board includes esteemed academic professionals who will contribute to guiding HJC's educational excellence. Dr. Andrew Morriss, a professor at Texas A&M with a joint appointment in the Bush School of Government and the School of Law, brings a wealth of knowledge in entrepreneurship and economic development. Morriss received degrees from Princeton University, the University of Texas at Austin, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Texas A&M University.

Additionally, Prof. Kim Holder, Director of the University of West Georgia's Center for Economic Education and Financial Literacy, and Rob Larity, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Cognitive Investments, will provide valuable insights in economics and the classics, respectively. Holder is an alumna of UWG and Georgia State University’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies. Larity earned his bachelor’s degree from the College of the Holy Cross, with a double major in Classics and English.

“HJC is committed to continued growth and already has witnessed a remarkable 50% year-over-year increase in enrollment during the spring of 2023,” said Fransen. “With the support of the new board of trustees, we aim to build on this momentum and solidify HJC's position as a national leader in providing a world-class education for the first two years of college.”

About Huntington Junior College

Huntington Junior College (HJC) is a premier institution in Huntington, WVa., dedicated to providing quality education for the first two years of college. With a diverse range of programs and a commitment to academic excellence, HJC equips students with the knowledge and skills necessary for a successful future. HJC is owned by SensibleSchool, Inc., a subsidiary of Certell, Inc. For more information, visit https://www.hjc.edu .