MachTen, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2023

Financial Highlights

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Regulated revenue $ 3,035 $ 3,069 Non-regulated revenue $ 950 $ 885 Operating profit $ 1,435 $ 1,478 Net income $ 1,060 $ 1,053



Revenue

Regulated revenue declined to $3.04 million in the 2nd quarter of 2023 from $3.07 million in the same period last year, primarily attributable to the elimination of a Michigan Universal Service Fund (USF) program. As a result of this program’s elimination in mid-2022, intrastate access and USF revenue declined to $18,000 in the 2nd quarter, compared to $91,000 in the prior year quarter. Intrastate USF revenue totaled $292,000 for the full year 2022, down from $374,000 in 2021.

The majority of regulated revenue is generated from participation in the FCC’s Alternative Connect America Model (A-CAM) program funded by federal USF. ACAM revenues were approximately $2.2 million in the 2nd quarter, consistent with the prior year. Since inception of the program in 2017, ACAM revenues have been approximately $8.7 million on an annual basis. The FCC recently announced the exploration of an “Enhanced” ACAM that may increase annual revenue starting in January 2024, with an extension of the program through 2038. Enhanced ACAM would require a commitment to provide significantly faster broadband speeds to approximately 12,400 locations in the company’s incumbent local exchange network. The company currently serves 3,900 access lines in the regulated network.

Non-regulated revenue increased to $950,000 in the 2nd quarter of 2023, up from $885,000 in the prior year. The increase is primarily attributable to new broadband internet customers in competitive markets outside the incumbent network. In the last two years, MachTen has invested approximately $6 million in constructing fiber optic facilities that pass more than 5,000 commercial and residential locations. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 600 of these locations have signed contracts for service.

Expenses

The cost of revenue for the 2nd quarter of 2023 increased to $1.33 million from $1.28 million in the prior year, primarily attributable to additional staffing, sales and marketing expense. General and administrative costs were unchanged, and depreciation expense was also relatively consistent with the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $2.44 million, compared with $1.2 million as of December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, shareholders’ equity was $22.3 million, compared with $17.5 million as of December 31, 2022.

Spin-Off from LICT Corporation

It is expected that LICT Corporation will complete the distribution of 81% of MachTen, Inc. on Thursday, August 31, 2023. LICT shareholders will receive 150 shares of MACT for every 1 share of LICT. Following the distribution, MACT will have 3,172,407 shares outstanding. As part of the spin-off, MachTen is expected to make a distribution of $15 million to LICT. This will be recognized as a dividend payable on the balance sheet.

About MachTen, Inc.

MachTen is a holding company for Upper Peninsula Telephone Company (UPTC), Michigan Central Broadband Company (MCBC), and Alpha Communications. MachTen’s subsidiaries provide regulated and unregulated broadband internet access and communications services, including voice, video, home automation and managed hosting services. Investors should refer to our 10-Q and other filings that have been posted to www.machteninc.com

MachTen, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,443 $ 1,202 Accounts receivable 923 868 Materials and supplies 2,033 1,408 Other current assets 537 507 Current assets $ 5,936 $ 3,985 Property, plant and equipment, net 22,051 20,818 Right-of-use assets, net 702 747 Goodwill 100 100 Other noncurrent assets 70 70 Total assets $ 28,859 $ 25,720 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 531 $ 3,362 Accrued liabilities 2,362 1,157 Current operating lease liability 77 74 Total current liabilities 2,970 4,593 Deferred income taxes 2,718 2,726 Long term operating lease liability 671 710 Asset retirement obligations 142 136 Other noncurrent liabilities 26 26 Total liabilities 6,527 8,191 Shareholders' equity Additional paid-in capital 2,800 Retained earnings 19,532 17,529 Total shareholders' equity 22,332 17,529 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 28,859 $ 25,720 Shares outstanding 100 100



