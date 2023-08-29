Web Hosting Provider IONOS Deploys Infinera’s GX Compact Modular Solution for High-Performance Data Center Connectivity

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that IONOS, the largest web hosting company in Europe, deployed Infinera’s GX Series Compact Modular Platform to expand its network and interconnect data centers across Europe with reliable, high-capacity, high-performance connectivity services.

IONOS offers small- and medium-sized businesses web hosting and cloud services, managing more than 6 million customers and hosting over 22 million domains in its own regional data centers in Europe and in the U.S. With the Infinera GX G30 compact modular solution, IONOS can cost-effectively scale capacity and deliver 100 GbE and 400 GbE services to meet increased demand for data center connectivity to keep up with its growing cloud business.

“We continue to advance the capabilities of our network infrastructure and invest in best-in-class technologies to meet ever-increasing data center traffic volumes driven by today’s bandwidth-intensive end-user applications,” said Sebastian Hohwieler, IONOS Head of Network Infrastructure. “Infinera’s industry-leading compact modular solution met our stringent performance requirements for scalable, flexible, resilient, and secure optical transport.”

The GX G30 solution also enables IONOS to address its sustainability goals by delivering the lowest power-per-bit transport and providing support for upcoming technology generations.

“We are constantly improving the energy efficiency of our networks,” said Daniel Heinze, SVP Network at IONOS. “Our target is to lower energy consumption despite traffic growth. Although green electricity is the main source of supply for our data centers in all countries, the best is if energy is not consumed at all.”

“We are delighted that IONOS selected Infinera as its technology partner of choice for this important network expansion project,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “This deployment represents further validation of our leadership in compact modular solutions and provides IONOS the ability to meet the relentless growth in data center bandwidth with speed, scale, and efficiency.”

Contacts:

Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Investors:

Amitabh Passi

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489

apassi@infinera.com



About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com , follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn , and subscribe for updates .

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

About IONOS

IONOS is the leading European digitalization partner for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB). The company serves more than 6 million customers and operates across 18 markets in Europe and North America, with its services being accessible worldwide. With its Web Presence & Productivity portfolio, IONOS acts as a “one-stop shop” for all digitalization needs – from domains and web hosting to classic website builders and doit-yourself solutions, from e-commerce to online marketing tools. In addition, the company offers Cloud Solutions to enterprises who are looking to move to the cloud as their businesses evolve.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the technical, performance and financial benefits of Infinera’s GX G30 compact modular solution. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarter Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended July 1, 2023 as filed with the SEC on August 9, 2023, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.