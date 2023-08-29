Lulus to Participate at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference

CHICO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand, announced today that management will be attending the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference on September 12, 2023 in New York City. The Lulus management team will also be hosting a fireside chat at 3:15 PM Eastern Time and a live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.lulus.com/. A replay of the webcast will be posted shortly after the presentation and will be available for a limited time following the event.



Lulus is a customer driven, digitally native fashion brand for women. Based in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus develops styles with the customer in mind, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine its products. With fresh inventory hitting the site almost daily, Lulus features on-trend, high-quality, must-have pieces, at affordable prices. As a brand built on customer feedback, Lulus puts an extreme focus on providing exceptional customer service and a personalized shopping experience. The brand’s world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team take pride in offering a personalized shopping experience to every customer. Lulus was founded in 1996. Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.

