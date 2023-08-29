Maybacks and Local BTV Expand Ad Share Agreement Into 65 Markets

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Authentic Holdings, Inc.'s ( OTC PINK:AHRO ) authenticholdingsinc.com subsidiary, Maybacks Global Entertainment, has expanded its agreement with Didja Local BTV into all of Local BTV's 65 markets https://www.localbtv.com/



Chris H. Giordano, Authentic Holdings President, stated, "Our original agreement with Local BTV has now been modified to include programming from Maybacks on all of LocalBTV's 65 market platforms. This quantum leap forward exponentially increases our brand, and footprint to a national scale. The result of this expansion could have a dramatic effect on not only our top line revenue number but on our P & L going forward.

Under the original agreement, Mayback's programming was limited to a single local platform in just a small number of major cities. The modified agreement has now increased Mayback's programming to over 40 local channels and 25 national channels in cities such as NYC, Los Angeles, San Diego, Miami, and Las Vegas to name a few. This expansion will also have an exponential effect on the number of "impressions" received which is the engine that powers Maybacks revenue model. An impression occurs anytime a digital advertisement or video is seen by someone while watching any type of programming. Whether or not they actually watch one second or the entire video is academic since the advertiser still pays for each of the impressions. Everything is managed digitally by the "ad server" from the playing of the ad to the payment processing. The revenue derived from the advertisers is deposited into the Maybacks account the month following the ad campaign from the previous month.

Most importantly, Local BTV has confirmed to Maybacks that they receive an average of 120,000,000 impressions per month. Maybacks generates its revenue under a formula that pays an absolute amount for each impression received by LocalBTV. We are extremely optimistic as to what this can mean financially for the company.

Maybacks and LocalBTV are innovative, rapidly growing broadcast networks with a mutually interdependent relationship. Maybacks and its ever-expanding content coupled with LocalBTV's expansion into new cities will continue to fuel the growth in "overall impressions" for both parties which could increase "year over year" revenue for both parties throughout the life of the 5-year contract.

This is an exciting time for both the company and its shareholders. Maybacks is at the forefront of the digital ad business utilizing innovations such as Vast Tags, Fast Tags, and other digital ad server technologies. This is truly a paradigm shift of a substantive nature for Maybacks and Authentic Holdings, not only financially, but to our credibility as a public company and its future.

This expansion of the original contract is the result of the hard work put in by the team here at Maybacks and Authentic Holdings coupled with the symbiotic nature of the acquisition we made in April of this year. Our content, which is currently featured on platforms such as Streaming Pulse, Direct TV, ROKU, and Fire TV will now be featured in the most major and local markets on Local BTV which will help build our brand and potentially fuel our growth for several years."

The "ad share" relationship with Didja Local BTV will start in September 2023 with the insertion of our first Vast Tags in the Local B universe of channels. We expect to announce our initial results of operations and any revenues achieved in connection with the agreement in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Authentic Holdings, Inc and its management look forward to keeping you apprised of the progress we are making with Local BTV and our other subsidiaries as we move forward into the final quarter of 2023.

References: https://www.codefuel.com/blog/vast-tags-complete-guide-publishers/ https://smartyads.com/blog/what-are-vast-tags/

References: https://advertising.amazon.com/library/guides/ad-server

About Didja, Inc.

Didja's LocalBTV cloud-platform & apps are designed to serve local broadcast TV viewers and grow revenues for broadcasters. Didja is a very fast-growing local programming network. Didja currently covers both local and national markets in NYC, Southern Cal, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Philadelphia, and more.

About Authentic Holdings, Inc.

Authentic Holdings, Inc. is a multi-faceted media and merchandising company with five subsidiaries. Authentic Heroes, Maybacks Global Entertainment, Old is Gold Vinyl Records, Goliath Motion Pictures Promotions and The NFT Mint Farm.

Safe Harbor Act

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Authentic Holdings, Inc, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements including those relating to the Company's ability to execute its acquisition strategy, and to launch its growth and expansion plans, among others, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Authentic Holdings, Inc's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. No information in this press release should be construed in any way whatsoever as an indication of Authentic Holdings, Inc.'s future revenues, financial performance, or stock price. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Authentic Holdings, Inc, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

