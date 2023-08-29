Yuengling Announces Letter of Intent for a Business Combination With Texas-Based Music Business Software Company

ATLANTA, GA, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Yuengling’s Ice Cream Corporation (“Yuengling’s”) (OTC: YCRM) announced today that it has executed a binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) with PickleJar Holdings, Inc (PickleJar), a Texas-based music and entertainment software company for a proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”). The entity resulting from the Proposed Transaction will continue to carry on the business of PickleJar as a content-driven media network and live entertainment technology services provider, unifying every touchpoint of the fan experience for emerging artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands.



Under the terms of the LOI, PickleJar is expected to hold a majority stake in the post-Business Combination entity whose share capital will be listed on the OTC exchange. Yuengling and PickleJar intend to enter into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Yuengling and PickleJar would combine. The proposed transaction includes changing the Company name to PickleJar Entertainment Group.

Following the closing of the business combination, PickleJar’s co-founder Jeffrey James will continue as chief executive officer and co-founder Kristian Barowsky will continue as President. As a condition to the closing of the Business Combination, the then Board of Directors and executive officers of Yuengling’s will appoint new members of the Board of Directors and new executive officers to replace them, as designated in writing by PickleJar, and resign simultaneously.

Yuengling’s anticipates announcing additional details at the time of execution of the definitive agreements (“Definitive Agreements”) for the Business Combination in the coming weeks subject to the completion of due diligence, the negotiation of the Definitive Agreements, approval of the transaction by the board and shareholders of both Yuengling’s and PickleJar, as well as regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

About Yuengling’s Ice Cream (YCRM)

Yuengling’s Ice Cream was founded by American businessman Frank D. Yuengling in 1920 to help support the family brewery during Prohibition, which lasted from January, 1920 to December, 1933. Spun off as a separate company from the brewery in 1935, Yuengling's maintained a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The company discontinued production in 1985 when no family successor emerged. In 2014, the brand was revived with plans to expand the brand’s production and distribution. However, in 2022, the corporate reorganization resulted in plans to take the company private to consider the relaunch of its products in the spring/summer of 2023.

About PickleJar Holdings

PickleJar is a content-driven media network and live entertainment technology, unifying every touchpoint of the fan experience for emerging artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. The company's payments technology, Venue Managed Services and proprietary performance management tools are changing the way money is made and moved in the entertainment industry. Leveraging the advertising and music industry expertise of our leadership team, the company offers a suite of services and revenue-share programs to create direct engagement between artists and fans and increase loyalty for venues and brands through the PickCoins rewards program for the new Gratitude Economy. Visit PickleJar.com to learn more about the company's expanding platform of services engineered to "monetize the moments."

