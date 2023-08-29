Global Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Business Analysis Report 2023-2030: Steady Demand from Automotive and Non-Motor Vehicle Tires Manufacturing Drive Fueling a Healthy Market Outlook

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market to Reach 7.2 Million Metric Tons by 2030

In the shifting global landscape, the Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) market emerges as a key indicator of transformation. With an estimated market volume of 5.2 Million Metric Tons in 2022, the market is set to undergo significant growth.

Projections suggest that by 2030, the Ribbed Smoked Sheet market will reach a revised size of 7.2 Million Metric Tons, exhibiting a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

This market's impact extends across continents, with the U.S. accounting for an estimated Ribbed Smoked Sheet market volume of 1.4 Million Metric Tons in 2022. Meanwhile, China, the second-largest global economy, is projected to play a leading role, with a forecasted market size of 1.5 Million Metric Tons by 2030. This growth story is underpinned by a robust CAGR of 7.1% spanning from 2022 to 2030.

Additionally, other geographic markets are poised for noteworthy growth. Notable among these are Japan and Canada, projected to achieve growth rates of 2.2% and 3.5% respectively during the period from 2022 to 2030. Within Europe, Germany is expected to experience growth at an approximate CAGR of 2.8%.

Amidst these market dynamics, the global economy faces intricate challenges. Companies exhibiting cautious investment strategies, subdued demand, and inflation concerns are anticipated to impact capital expenditure. The specter of slower growth and heightened inflation casts a shadow over developed markets, raising concerns of potential recession.

As markets remain volatile and trade tensions persist, the landscape further gains complexity. Despite these challenges, businesses and leaders demonstrating resilience and adaptability hold the potential to navigate the landscape and seize opportunities.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS): An Established Variant of Natural Rubber

Recent Market Activity

China Dominates the Global RSS Market

Myriad Applications in Several End-use Industries Drive Widespread Consumption

Key Applications of Natural Rubber Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) by End-Use Industry: A Snapshot

Automobile/Transportation Applications

Consumer Applications

Healthcare & Hygiene

Industrial Applications

Other Applications

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to the Performance of the Natural Rubber Industry

Global Natural Rubber Industry: Fast Facts

Key International Factors Influencing Natural Rubber Industry

Key Domestic Factors Influencing Natural Rubber Industry

Global Market Outlook

Improving Economic Growth Encourage Optimistic Market Outlook

Competitive Landscape

Highly Concentrated Production Scenario

Marketplace Remains Fragmented

Thailand-based Companies Dominate the Global Market

Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Steady Demand from Automotive and Non-Motor Vehicle Tires Manufacturing Drive Healthy Market Growth

Upward Trajectory in Automotive Production Promote Tires Demand

Growing Two-Wheeler Sales Augur Well

Healthy Tide in Off-The-Road Vehicles Market

Growing Prominence of Single-Use Disposable Items Drive Demand for RSS in Medical Products

High Flexibility and Hygiene Attributes Boost Demand in Industrial Applications

Rising Popularity of Fashionable, Comfortable and Multifunctional Footwear Benefit RSS Consumption

Government Policies Favor Market Growth

Market Characterized by High Trading Activity

Global Natural Rubber Market: Major Commodity Exchanges for Trading Natural Rubber Futures

Recent Exchange Rate Fluctuations Influence Trade Volumes

Common Trade Platform to Bolster Market Prospects

Pricing Dynamics

Ongoing Research on High-Yielding Clones to Strengthen Market Penetration

Rise in Consumer Awareness to Propel Market

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Natural Rubber Ribbed Smoked Sheets

Environmental Concerns Related to Rubber Processing

Continued Proliferation of Synthetic Rubber

Emerging Market for Technically Specified Rubber (TSR)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 23 Featured)

GMG Global Ltd. (Singapore)

Hong Sinh Rubber Joint Stock Company (Vietnam)

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (Malaysia)

PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk (Indonesia)

Royal Latex Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Shree Tirupati Rubber Products (India)

SouthLand Rubber Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Ltd. (Thailand)

Srijaroen Group (Thailand)

SSP Rubber (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Teodoro Gonzalez, S.A. (Spain)

Thai Hua Rubber Plc (Thailand)

The Vietnam Rubber Group (Vietnam)

Thomson Group (India)

Titi Latex Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Tong Thai N.B. Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Unitex Rubber Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Von Bundit Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Watap Thailand Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/isfx7p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.