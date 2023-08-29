Global Digital Oilfield Strategic Business Report 2023: A $34.4 Billion Industry by 2030 - Growing Focus on Smart Wells Driven by Increased Drilling Activities in Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Oilfield - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Digital Oilfield Market to Reach $34.4 Billion by 2030

The year 2022 witnessed this sector reach a significant milestone, with an estimated market value of US$23.6 Billion.

However, this is just the beginning of its ascent, as projections unveil a compelling trajectory. By 2030, the Digital Oilfield market is poised to expand its horizons, surging to a projected magnitude of US$34.4 Billion, accompanied by a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the analytical span from 2022 to 2030.

The landscape of the Digital Oilfield market is characterized by intricate segmentation, and among the facets under scrutiny, the Hardware segment emerges as a driving force. With a projected CAGR of 5.1%, this segment is anticipated to culminate in a valuation of US$19.1 Billion by the culmination of the analysis period. Alongside this, the Software & Services sector recalibrates its growth trajectory in the wake of post-pandemic recovery, exhibiting a readjusted CAGR of 4.6% over the forthcoming 8 years.

The impact of this market evolution reverberates globally, with the United States taking center stage, estimating a market value of US$6.9 Billion in 2022. A glance towards China, the world's second-largest economy, showcases its ascent, projected to reach a market size of US$6.1 Billion by 2030, underpinned by a steadfast CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The global economic landscape on the horizon of 2023 is one fraught with complex challenges and interconnected crises. Amidst these uncertainties, considerations encompass the ongoing conflict involving Russia and Ukraine, lingering inflation concerns, and the potential implications for global stability. The persisting specter of food and fuel inflation looms large, influencing economic dynamics.

Governments grappling with inflation resort to interest rate hikes, thereby impacting job creation and overall economic growth. Such conditions are likely to precipitate a slowdown in new job opportunities, concurrently impinging on economic activity and expansion. Companies, cautious due to inflation worries and subdued demand, are anticipated to curtail capital expenditure, potentially shaping a scenario of diminished investments.

With slower growth and elevated inflation, developed markets could teeter on the brink of recession. The uncertainties surrounding potential COVID-19 resurgences and China's enigmatic post-pandemic trajectory further contribute to the prospect of heightened supply chain disruptions and manufacturing impediments in the current year.

Amidst this backdrop of volatility, emerging trade tensions, evolving regulatory frameworks, and the mounting imperative to integrate climate considerations into economic decisions collectively amplify the complexity of the challenges ahead. The year 2023 is poised to be a testing ground for global markets, investors, and consumers alike. However, amidst the challenges, opportunities await resilient businesses and visionary leaders who can navigate the terrain with adaptability and resolve.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $23.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Digital Oilfield - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Digital Oilfield Driving Next Wave of Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Industry

Global Oil Production (In Million Metric Tons) for the Years 2014-2019

STable Long-Term Outlook Projected for Crude Oil Demand Bodes Well for Market Prospects: Daily Global Crude Oil Demand (In Million Barrels) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 & 2040

North America to Dominate Overall Market Growth

Production Optimization to Witness High Growth in Process Segment

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Growth and Advancements Spearheads Demand for Digital Oilfield

Market to Benefit from Growing Application of Digital Oilfield Technology in Exploration and Production Activities

Stable Growth Outlook for E&P Industry Bodes Well

Global Investments (In US$ Billion) in Oil Exploration and Production for the Years 2015 to 2019

Notable Implementations of Digital Oilfield

Rebound in Offshore Oil and Gas Sector Presents Opportunities for Adoption of Digital Technologies

Global Offshore Oil Drilling Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Growing Demand for Remote Management of Oil Fields and High ROI Strengthens the Business Case for Digital Oilfield

Growing Focus on Smart Wells Driven by Increased Drilling Activities in Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater

Revitalization of Mature Fields and Wells: A Major Market Opportunity

Innovations in Digital Oilfield Market

Modern Wireless Technology Crucial to Oilfield Communications

Application of Artificial Intelligence to Improve Digital Oilfield Operations

Key Role of 5G in Shaping the Future of Digital Oilfield

Key Challenges Facing the Market

Cybersecurity Concerns Pose a Threat to Market Growth

Lack of Interoperability of Different System Components

Application of Numerous Analytics Tools Delays Decision-Making Process

An Overview of Covid-19 Impact on Digital Oilfield Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd.

Baker Hughes, a GE company

CGG S.A.

Digi International, Inc.

EDG, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Halliburton

Honeywell International, Inc.

Ihs Markit Ltd.

Kongsberg Group

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

OleumTech

Pason Systems Corp.

Petrolink International Ltd. (Isle of Man)

Redline Communications

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Siemens AG

Weatherford International Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dg8c8n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment