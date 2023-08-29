RemoteBridge Wins 2023 Top HR Product of the Year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemoteBridge , the immersive 3D platform helping HR and TA leaders build and connect remote teams, announced today that RemoteBridge Onboarding has been named a coveted Top HR Product of the Year award by Human Resource Executive and the HR Technology Conference & Exposition. The Top HR Product awards seek to recognize and spotlight the latest solutions driving the HR technology market forward.



Each year, the judging panel reviews hundreds of submissions to select winners based on several criteria, including the product’s level of innovation, value to the HR professional, intuitiveness for the user and ability to deliver on what the technology promises. This year’s program drew entries from across the highly competitive HR technology space, with RemoteBridge chosen as one of 13 winners.

Through browser-based, immersive 3-D technology, the RemoteBridge solution enables HR and TA teams to deliver onboarding experiences in a new and engaging way with avatars in a virtual world - all without goggles or downloads. RemoteBridge Onboarding can also be used for re-onboarding or “reboarding” existing employees, making it useful whether it is day one or day one thousand.

RemoteBridge CEO and co-founder Alex Sheshunoff said, “With the shift to remote or hybrid work now settling in, companies are looking for new ways to help remote team members feel a part of the culture and team. As one of our clients said, ‘If you don’t get onboarding right, you end up with disengaged employees who leave. Or disengaged employees who stay.’”

He continued, “We’re thrilled Human Resource Executive has recognized RemoteBridge’s immersive 3D solution for virtual onboarding. Receiving this amazing recognition is further validation that forward-thinking companies are meeting employees where so many of them already are…the virtual world.”

“Acknowledging that how, when and where we work continues to change, HR faces the task of reimagining the employee experience from start to finish, and that means reconsidering how they recruit, onboard – and reboard – their workforce,” said George LaRocque, founder and Principal Analyst of WorkTech and chair of the HR Technology Conference’s Innovation Summit. “RemoteBridge Onboarding represents a step toward that new way of thinking, with clear benefits for the employee and employer and an element of fun that we haven’t seen before.”

The 2023 winners, including RemoteBridge, will be honored on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, during the HR Technology Conference and Exposition at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. RemoteBridge will also be exhibiting at the event in Booth No. 7102 and encourages conference attendees to stop by to learn more.

