FInnovex Middle East 2023: One Week to Go!

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The 20th Edition Finnovex Middle East 2023, the premier financial innovation conference in the region, is just one week away from bringing together the most influential minds in the finance and technology sectors. Under the theme of "Transforming Finance for a Sustainable World: Embracing Global Collaboration and Inclusive Growth," this year's event promises to be a groundbreaking platform for inspiring change, fostering collaboration, and driving inclusive growth in the financial landscape.



FInnovex Middle East 2023 is set to take place on 05th-06th September at the prestigious Conrad Dubai, UAE. The conference will feature a diverse range of thought-provoking sessions, engaging panel discussions, and networking that will explore innovative strategies to reshape the finance industry and contribute to a more sustainable world.

Key Highlights of FInnovex Middle East 2023:



Inspiring Keynote Speakers: Renowned global leaders will share their insights on driving financial innovation for sustainability, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts to address pressing global challenges.

Expert Panel Discussions: Engaging panel discussions will address topics such as Generative AI, Digital Transformation, Big Data Analytics, Empowering Customer Services and fintech's role in advancing financial inclusion.

Innovative Booths: Practical booths will provide attendees with actionable strategies and tools to navigate the evolving financial landscape and integrate sustainability into their operations.

Finnovex Middle East Awards 2023: An exciting highlight of Finnovex Middle East 2023 is the Finnovex Awards 2023, which will recognize and celebrate outstanding contributions in the realm of financial innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth. These awards aim to inspire further advancements and commitments within the industry..

FInnovex Middle East 2023 will be graced by 200+ participants, and prominent keynote speakers including industry veterans, economists, and technology visionaries. Attendees can look forward to a dynamic exchange of ideas, fostering actionable strategies that align with the theme of transforming finance for a sustainable world.

Registrations are still open, and interested participants are encouraged to secure their spot by visiting the official event website: https://me.finnovex.com .

Follow Finnovex on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates and insights using the official event hashtag #FInnovexME.

About FInnovex Middle East:



FInnovex Middle East is the leading financial innovation conference in the region, dedicated to exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and sustainability. The annual event brings together industry leaders, regulators, and thought leaders to discuss and shape the future of finance for a more inclusive and sustainable world.