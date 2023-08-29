Global Marine Fuel Injection Systems Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 Featuring Caterpillar, Cummins, Delphi Automotive, Denso, MAN, Rolls-Royce, Woodward & YANMAR Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Fuel Injection Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Marine Fuel Injection Systems Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2030

The global market for Marine Fuel Injection Systems, valued at US$5 Billion in 2022, is poised to expand to US$6.7 Billion by 2030, marking a steady growth trajectory with a CAGR of 3.5% during the 2022-2030 analysis period.

One of the segments under scrutiny, Fuel Injectors, is projected to exhibit robust progress, projecting a 4.3% CAGR to attain a market worth of US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Meanwhile, considering the ongoing recovery from the post-pandemic scenario, the growth forecast for the Fuel Pumps segment is revised to a readjusted 2.9% CAGR over the next 8 years.

The Marine Fuel Injection Systems market in the U.S. is valued at approximately US$1.4 Billion in 2022. In China, the world's second-largest economy, the forecast is even more optimistic, projecting a market size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, driven by a robust CAGR of 6.1% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Japan and Canada are among the noteworthy geographic markets, with growth projections of 1.9% and 2.9%, respectively, for the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is anticipated to experience growth at an approximate CAGR of 2.4%. The Asia-Pacific region, spearheaded by countries like Australia, India, and South Korea, is predicted to attain a market value of US$871.3 Million by 2030.

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

