Prelude Therapeutics to Participate in Three Healthcare Investor Conferences in September

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that company executives will participate in three upcoming healthcare investment conferences. Details are as follows:



Wells Fargo 18th Annual Healthcare Conference Boston Kris Vaddi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer will participate in a Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 6, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast is available here. Dr. Vaddi and Laurent Chardonnet, Chief Financial Officer of Prelude, will host one-on-one meetings at the conference.



H. C. Wainwright 25th Annual Healthcare Investment Conference Dr. Vaddi and Jane Huang, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer will participate in a Fireside chat on Monday, September 11, at 1:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast is available here. Dr. Vaddi, along with Dr. Huang and Mr. Chardonnet will host one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.



Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference On Tuesday, September 12, at 4:55 p.m. ET, Dr. Vaddi and Dr. Huang will participate in a Fireside chat. The live webcast is available here. Dr. Vaddi, Dr. Huang and Mr. Chardonnet will conduct one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. The Company’s diverse pipeline is comprised of highly differentiated, potentially best/first-in-class proprietary small molecule compounds aimed at addressing specific pathways for cancers with selectable underserved patients. Prelude’s pipeline includes four candidates currently in clinical development: PRT1419, a potent, selective inhibitor of MCL1, PRT2527, a potent and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, PRT3645 a next generation CDK4/6 inhibitor, PRT3789 an IV administered, potent and highly selective SMARCA2 degrader, and a preclinical oral candidate targeting SMARCA2.

Investor Contact:

Lindsey Trickett

Vice President, Investor Relations

240.543.7970

ltrickett@preludetx.com

Media Contact:

Helen Shik

Shik Communications

617.510.4373

helen@shikcommunications.com