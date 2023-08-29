SP Plus Corporation Announces Five-Year Parking and Shuttle Operations Contract at Eppley Airport in Omaha

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP+® Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP) a best-in-class technology and operations management provider of mobility services for aviation, commercial, hospitality, and institutional clients throughout North America and Europe, today announced its five-year contract for management of all public and employee parking facilities, and public and employee shuttle service at Eppley Airport (OMA), in Omaha, Nebraska.



OMA is the largest airport in Nebraska, with a mission to provide premier customer service and airport facilities through operational excellence. In 2022, more than 4.5 million passengers flew through OMA.

“OMA strives to be the best airport in the Midwest,” said Jason Finch, President, West Airports, SP+ Corporation. “Airport leadership has high expectations in customer service, efficiency, operational excellence, safety, and professionalism. SP+ is an operator with a proven track record of providing high-quality parking and shuttle bus operations. We look forward to a strong working relationship with OMA while managing their fleet shuttle buses, and more than 9,000 on-site parking spaces within its garages and surface lots.”

About SP+

SP+ (www.spplus.com) develops and integrates industry-leading technology with best-in-class operations management and support to deliver mobility solutions that enable the efficient and time-sensitive movement of people, vehicles, and personal travel belongings. With over 20,000 team members located throughout North America and Europe, SP+ is committed to providing solutions that make every moment matter for a world on the go.

